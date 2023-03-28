Top CD Rates Today, March 28

The top rates you can earn on nationally available certificates of deposit (CD) held steady across the board today, with leaders standing firm on all CD terms.

The best annual percentage yield (APY) you can get on any CD today is 5.50%.

Leading rates for jumbo CDs didn't budge from yesterday.



Though the Federal Reserve raised interest rates a quarter point last Wednesday, most top rates on CDs have shown little movement. The most you can earn on any term has been 5.50% APY since March 3. That's available from Credit Human, a nationwide credit union, on any term length between 24 and 35 months.

You'll need a minimum deposit of $500, and you can join the credit union by becoming a member the American Consumer Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to consumer education, advocacy, and financial literacy. Credit Human will pay the fee it normally costs to join.

If you're looking for a CD specifically from a nationwide bank, the top rate you'll get is 5.25% APY, which you can get on a 9-month CD from Brilliant Bank with a $1,000 minimum deposit.

All the other leading rates remain unchanged. The top jumbo rate is still 5.25%, which you can get on 6-month, 1-year, 18-month, and 3-year terms.