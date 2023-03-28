Top CD Rates Today, March 28

The top rates you can earn on nationally available certificates of deposit (CD) held steady across the board today, with leaders standing firm on all CD terms.
The best annual percentage yield (APY) you can get on any CD today is 5.50%.
Though the Federal Reserve raised interest rates a quarter point last Wednesday, most top rates on CDs have shown little movement. The most you can earn on any term has been 5.50% APY since March 3. That's available from Credit Human, a nationwide credit union, on any term length between 24 and 35 months.
You'll need a minimum deposit of $500, and you can join the credit union by becoming a member the American Consumer Council, a nonprofit organization dedicated to consumer education, advocacy, and financial literacy. Credit Human will pay the fee it normally costs to join.
If you're looking for a CD specifically from a nationwide bank, the top rate you'll get is 5.25% APY, which you can get on a 9-month CD from Brilliant Bank with a $1,000 minimum deposit.
All the other leading rates remain unchanged. The top jumbo rate is still 5.25%, which you can get on 6-month, 1-year, 18-month, and 3-year terms.
|CD Term
|Yesterday's Top National Rate
|Today's Top National Rate
|Day's Change (percentage points)
|3 months
|5.00% APY
|5.00% APY
|No change
|6 months
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|No change
|1 year
|5.20% APY
|5.20% APY
|No change
|18 months
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|No change
|2 years
|5.50% APY
|5.50% APY
|No change
|3 years
|5.50% APY
|5.50% APY
|No change
|4 years
|5.00% APY
|5.00% APY
|No change
|5 years
|5.00% APY
|5.00% APY
|No change
|10 years
|4.30% APY
|4.30% APY
|No change
|CD Term
|Today's Top National Bank Rate
|Today's Top National Credit Union Rate
|Today's Top National Jumbo Rate
|3 months
|4.75% APY
|5.00% APY
|3.91% APY
|6 months
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|1 year
|5.20% APY
|5.05% APY
|5.25% APY
|18 months
|5.00% APY
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|2 years
|5.13% APY
|5.50% APY
|4.70% APY
|3 years
|4.60% APY
|5.50% APY
|5.25% APY
|4 years
|4.55% APY
|5.00% APY
|4.85% APY
|5 years
|4.50% APY
|5.00% APY
|5.05% APY
|10 years
|4.10% APY
|4.30% APY
|None
Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often 5, 10, or even 15 times higher.
Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure
Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.
Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.
