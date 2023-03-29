Top CD Rates Today, March 29

If you're looking for a 1-year certificate of deposit (CD), today's news may be welcome. The best rate among nationally-available 12-month CDs jumped 5 basis points. You can now earn 5.25% APY on the popular product.
But the top rate for a 3-month CD tumbled a quarter of a percentage point today. And the best annual percentage yield (APY) you can get on any CD today remains 5.50%, which you'll find at only one nationally-available financial institution.
- The top rate for a 1-year CD rose to 5.25% APY today.
- Yesterday's 3-month CD rate leader dropped its rate, leaving the best APY on that term at 4.75%.
- Best rate on any CD: 5.50% APY, once again.
- Leading rates for jumbo CDs held fast, with top rates of 5.25% on multiple terms.
CD rates are largely now in a holding pattern, a week after the Federal Reserve's last interest-rate hike. The biggest mover today was Teachers Federal Credit Union, which exited the top spot for a 3-month CD rate, leaving the title to Umbrella Bank with a 4.75% APY.
Among the leaders for the high-demand 1-year CD term, MYSB Direct elbowed out Rising Bank with a 5.25% APY—the best you'll find on a nationally-available 1-year CD.
All the other leading rates remain unchanged. The most you can earn on any term has been 5.50% APY since March 3. That's available from Credit Human, a nationwide credit union, on any term length between 24 and 35 months.
If you're looking for a CD specifically from a nationwide bank, the MYSB 1-year or the 9-month CD from Brilliant Bank are your best bets, rate-wise. Both pay 5.25% APY.
The top jumbo rate is still 5.25%, which you can get on 6-month, 1-year, 18-month, and 3-year terms.
|CD Term
|Yesterday's Top National Rate
|Today's Top National Rate
|Day's Change (percentage points)
|3 months
|5.00% APY
|4.75% APY
|-0.25
|6 months
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|No change
|1 year
|5.20% APY
|5.25% APY
|+0.05
|18 months
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|No change
|2 years
|5.50% APY
|5.50% APY
|No change
|3 years
|5.50% APY
|5.50% APY
|No change
|4 years
|5.00% APY
|5.00% APY
|No change
|5 years
|5.00% APY
|5.00% APY
|No change
|10 years
|4.30% APY
|4.30% APY
|No change
|CD Term
|Today's Top National Bank Rate
|Today's Top National Credit Union Rate
|Today's Top National Jumbo Rate
|3 months
|4.75% APY
|4.50% APY
|3.91% APY
|6 months
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|1 year
|5.25% APY
|5.05% APY
|5.25% APY
|18 months
|5.00% APY
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|2 years
|5.13% APY
|5.50% APY
|4.70% APY
|3 years
|4.60% APY
|5.50% APY
|5.25% APY
|4 years
|4.55% APY
|5.00% APY
|4.85% APY
|5 years
|4.50% APY
|5.00% APY
|5.05% APY
|10 years
|4.10% APY
|4.30% APY
|None
Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often 5, 10, or even 15 times higher.
