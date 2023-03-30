Top CD Rates Today, March 30

It's steady as she goes in CD rate news today. The top rates on all certificates of deposit terms remain unchanged from yesterday. The best annual percentage yield (APY) you can get on any CD today is still 5.50%, which you'll find at only one nationally-available financial institution.

CD rates have risen dramatically throughout 2022 and 2023, but they may not grow as fast going forward if the Federal Reserve pumps the brakes on rate increases as some analysts predict.

Key Takeaways The top rate for any CD today is 5.50% APY, which you can get on a 2-year term.

Among bank-offered CDs, the most you can earn is 5.25%.

Leading rates for jumbo CDs continue to maintain, topping out at 5.25% on multiple terms.



The most you can earn on any term is 5.50% APY, and it's been that way since March 3. That's available from Credit Human, a nationwide credit union, on any term length between 24 and 35 months.

Most of the top CD rates are offered by credit unions. We only include credit unions in our analysis that allow anyone to join, though that usually involves joining a nonprofit organization for a small fee. If you prefer to stick with banks, take a look at the MYSB Direct 1-year CD or the 9-month CD from Brilliant Bank. Both pay 5.25% APY.

The top jumbo rate is still 5.25%, which you can get on 6-month, 1-year, 18-month, and 3-year terms.