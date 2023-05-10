Top CD Rates Today, May 10

Savers looking to pull the trigger and buy a short- to mid-term certificate of deposit (CD) got some good news today. It's now possible to score over 5.00% APY on a 3-month certificate, and you also have two new options for locking in 5.25% APY, one for 12 months and another for 18 months.
But the very best rate you can earn on a nationwide CD of any duration is even better—it remains 5.50% APY, available for either 9 months or 17 months.
Key Takeaways
- You can now earn 5.00% or better in every CD term from 3 months to 2 years.
- The industry-leading rate of 5.50% APY on nationally available certificates continues to be offered on two 9-month CDs and one 17-month CD.
- The number of options in our daily CD rankings that pay at least 5.25% APY rose again today, now up to 12 vs. 10 yesterday and eight on Monday.
- The longest duration that you can get a rate of at least 5.00% is 24 months, paying 5.25% APY.
- Though the Federal Reserve raised interest rates again last week, it signaled that its rate-hiking campaign could soon come to an end. That means CD rates may be at or near their peak.
|CD Term
|Yesterday's Top National Rate
|Today's Top National Rate
|Day's Change (percentage points)
|3 months
|4.90% APY
|5.01% APY
|+ 0.11
|6 months
|5.50% APY
|5.50% APY
|No change
|1 year
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|No change
|18 months
|5.50% APY
|5.50% APY
|No change
|2 years
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|No change
|3 years
|4.90% APY
|4.90% APY
|No change
|4 years
|4.73% APY
|4.73% APY
|No change
|5 years
|4.68% APY
|4.68% APY
|No change
|CD Term
|Today's Top National Bank Rate
|Today's Top National Credit Union Rate
|Today's Top National Jumbo Rate
|3 months
|5.01% APY
|4.75% APY
|4.35% APY
|6 months
|5.50% APY
|5.50% APY
|5.25% APY
|1 year
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|5.25% APY
|18 months
|5.25% APY
|5.50% APY
|5.27% APY
|2 years
|5.00% APY
|5.25% APY
|5.04% APY
|3 years
|4.76% APY
|4.90% APY
|4.99% APY
|4 years
|4.54% APY
|4.73% APY
|4.89% APY
|5 years
|4.52% APY
|4.68% APY
|4.84% APY
Rates on jumbo certificates, which typically require a deposit of $100,000 or more, often don't pay as well as standard CDs, despite the notion that a larger deposit should earn you a higher rate. Currently, the best jumbo rates only beat the best standard rates in three of the eight major CD terms. So remember to shop every CD type before committing to your best choice.
Where Are CD Rates Going This Year?
Rates on CDs and other deposit accounts generally follow the federal funds rate, so last week's quarter-point increase by the Federal Reserve could nudge CD rates slightly higher this year. Though they surged in 2022 as a result of the Fed's fast and furious rate hikes aimed at taming decades-high inflation, this year's Fed increases have been more modest. That has considerably slowed the growth of CD rates.
The Fed's announcement last week included a notable change in wording from prior announcements, indicating that the Fed may pause its hikes at its June meeting. This plus other economic factors have futures traders betting overwhelmingly that last week's increase will be the Fed's last hike of its campaign. In fact, many are predicting a rate drop later this year.
That makes it a ripe time to lock in a top CD rate with one of our best-paying options, guaranteeing you one of today's record rates for months or years down the road.
Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often five, 10, or even 15 times higher.
