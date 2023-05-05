Top CD Rates Today, May 5

CD Term Today's Top National Bank Rate Today's Top National Credit Union Rate Today's Top National Jumbo Rate 3 months 4.90% APY 4.75% APY 4.35% APY 6 months 5.50% APY 5.50% APY 5.15% APY 1 year 5.25% APY 5.25% APY 5.25% APY 18 months 5.20% APY 5.30% APY 5.27% APY 2 years 5.05% APY 5.25% APY 5.04% APY 3 years 4.76% APY 4.90% APY 4.99% APY 4 years 4.55% APY 4.73% APY 4.89% APY 5 years 4.50% APY 4.68% APY 4.84% APY

To view our lists of the top-paying CDs across terms for bank, credit union, and jumbo certificates, click on the column headers above.

The top nationwide rates on jumbo certificates, which typically require a deposit of $100,000 or more, often aren't competitive with the rates you can get on standard CDs. Currently, jumbo certificates beat out the best standard rate in only three of the eight terms above. So always be sure to shop all CD types to find your best rate.

Where Are CD Rates Going This Year?

CD rates generally follow the federal funds rate, and Wednesday's slight boost from the Federal Reserve may push CD rates slightly higher this year. Last year, they skyrocketed as a result of the Fed aggressively hiking rates to combat inflation. Although the Fed has raised rates three times this year, by 0.25% each time, that's far lower than the cumulative 4.25% in hikes it implemented last year. As a result, rates on deposit accounts surged in 2022, but this year have only inched higher.

Language in the Fed's announcement Wednesday suggested it's possible it may pause its hikes at the next meeting, scheduled for June 13-14. This plus other economic factors have futures traders currently assigning an overwhelming probability that this past week's increase will be the Fed's last hike of this campaign. In fact, many are predicting rate drops this year.

That makes the next few weeks a good time to consider locking in a guaranteed CD rate that will pay attractive dividends for months or years into the future.

Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often five, 10, or even 15 times higher.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.

