Top CDs Today: New Leading Rate on 18-Month CDs

CD Term Today's Top National Bank Rate Today's Top National Credit Union Rate Today's Top National Jumbo Rate 3 months 5.36% APY 5.65% APY* 5.20% APY 6 months 5.56% APY 5.75% APY 5.85% APY* 1 year 5.75% APY 6.00% APY* 5.80% APY 18 months 5.55% APY 5.66% APY 5.80% APY* 2 years 5.55% APY* 5.30% APY 5.50% APY 3 years 5.06% APY 5.13% APY 5.22% APY* 4 years 4.75% APY 4.85% APY 5.12% APY* 5 years 4.66% APY 4.77% APY 4.83% APY*

*Indicates the highest APY offered in each term. To view our lists of the top-paying CDs across terms for bank, credit union, and jumbo certificates, click on the column headers above.

Will CD Rates Go Up This Year?

This year has already seen CD rates hit record levels, but it's possible they could climb even higher. That's because some banks and credit unions are still reacting to the central bank bumping the federal funds rate higher at its July 26 meeting. Also important is that the Federal Reserve has notably kept the door open to further 2023 increases.

The Fed has been aggressively combating decades-high inflation since March of last year, with fast-and-furious hikes in 2022 that eased to more moderate increases in 2023. Last month's bump took the cumulative increase to 5.25%, raising the fed funds rate to its highest level since 2001. That's created historic conditions for CD shoppers, as well as for anyone holding cash in a high-yield savings or money market account.

The Fed's official July announcement provided no strong indications on whether it will raise its benchmark rate even higher this year. The written statement simply reiterated the Fed's commitment to bring inflation back down to its target level of 2%.

In a speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium last week, Fed Chair Jerome Powell said more rate increases were on the table if inflation doesn't come down enough in the coming months or if economic growth is too fast (which would put upward pressure on inflation.) He said that the Fed could also keep its rate steady, and noted that raising it too much would hurt the economy unnecessarily. The Fed's next meeting is scheduled for September 19-20. Recent public remarks from other Fed members, meanwhile, indicate they may be divided on the issue.

Currently, only about 10% of traders are expecting the Fed to raise interest rates at its September meeting, according to the fed funds futures probabilities published by the CME Group. It's more likely the Fed would hike its benchmark rate in November, where markets are pricing in about a 45% chance of a rate hike announcement.



Another increase by the Fed would certainly add a little more fuel to the fire for CD rates. But if the September decision is a rate hold, markets—and CD shoppers—could be left guessing if that's a temporary or permanent pause. When it finally seems the Fed is ready to end its rate-hiking campaign for good, that will signal that CD rates have likely peaked.



Note that the "top rates" quoted here are the highest nationally available rates Investopedia has identified in its daily rate research on hundreds of banks and credit unions. This is much different than the national average, which includes all banks offering a CD with that term, including many large banks that pay a pittance in interest. Thus, the national averages are always quite low, while the top rates you can unearth by shopping around are often five, 10, or even 15 times higher.

Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying certificates in every major term. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the CD's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.