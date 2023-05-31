Top Coffee Stocks for 2023

Coffee Stocks with the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Luckin Coffee Inc. (LKNCY) 21.26 5.9 144 Restaurant Brands International Inc. (QSR) 71.92 22.4 47 Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) 100.34 115.0 40 Russell 1000 N/A N/A 1 S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index N/A N/A 0

Source: YCharts

Luckin Coffee Inc.: Luckin Coffee is a Chinese coffeehouse chain. The company's net income increased 28-fold year-over-year in the first quarter while revenue increased 85%. The company, capitalizing on the end of China's strict zero-Covid policy, opened more than 1,000 new stores in the quarter and expanded its international footprint with its first two Singapore locations.

Restaurant Brands International Inc.: See company description above.

Trends in Coffee Stocks

The global coffee market is expected to post consistent growth over the next five years. Research firm Mordor Intelligence forecasts a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.65% from 2023 through 2028. This growth comes in the face of headwinds created by climate change and low crop productivity.



The coffee market has seen a shift in consumer mindset toward sustainably sourced ingredients and environmentally friendly business models. That has increased demand for coffee that's certified organic or fair trade, a trend that is likely to continue as consumers become more concerned about climate change and its economic impacts.

The coffee industry has also seen growing demand for single-serve brewing machines, a trend that's likely to continue and drive future product development.

Risks of Investing in Coffee Stocks

While coffee is a major global industry, coffee-related stocks are not without some inherent risk.

On a larger scale, the coffee industry is subject to shifts in commodity prices and availability. Weather events and, in particular, climate change could pose a long-term risk to the viability of coffee producers.

Many of the largest coffee-producing countries in the world are in Latin America and Asia, which are likely to be heavily impacted by climate change. Coffee companies may find it increasingly hard to source beans from these regions.

