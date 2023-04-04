Top Communications Stocks for April 2023

Top communications stocks for this month include Opera Ltd., Tencent Music Entertainment Group, and Perion Network Ltd., prices of which have climbed by as much as 88% in the last year even as the broader sector has fallen.

Communications stocks, represented by a benchmark exchange-traded fund (ETF)—the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC)—have provided a total return of -19% over the past 12 months while the benchmark Russell 1000 Index has lost over a tenth of its value. These market performance figures are as of April 3 and all statistics in the tables below are as of March 30.

Here are the top three communications stocks each with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum.

These are the communications stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.