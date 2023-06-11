Top Communications Stocks for June 2023

Communications Stocks With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Opera Ltd. (OPRA) 18.44 1.7 291.6 Netflix Inc. (NFLX) 399.29 177.5 102.5 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (TME) 7.68 13.2 80.3 Russell 1000 Index N/A N/A 6.7 Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC) N/A N/A 8.5

Opera Ltd. : Opera is a Norwegian web application developer. It designs and builds web browsers for mobile phones and PCs. Opera recently added ChatGPT and free VPN functionality to its browsers.

: Opera is a Norwegian web application developer. It designs and builds web browsers for mobile phones and PCs. Opera recently added ChatGPT and free VPN functionality to its browsers. Netflix Inc. : Netflix is a subscription video streaming service company that also develops and produces a variety of TV shows, movies, and related content. Netflix shares have recovered in the last year after plunging in late 2021 and early 2022 amid subscriber losses. Netflix subscriptions jumped in May after the company began limiting password sharing in the U.S.

: Netflix is a subscription video streaming service company that also develops and produces a variety of TV shows, movies, and related content. Netflix shares have recovered in the last year after plunging in late 2021 and early 2022 amid subscriber losses. Netflix subscriptions jumped in May after the company began limiting password sharing in the U.S. Tencent Music Entertainment Group: Tencent Music is the music business subsidiary of Chinese conglomerate Tencent Holdings (TCEHY). The company offers online music, karaoke, live-streaming, and online concert services through its apps QQ Music, Kugou Music, Kuwo Music, and WeSing. The price of Tencent Music stock nearly doubled in November 2022 after the company reported an almost 40% increase in net profit alongside an 18% increase in music subscription revenue.

Advantages of Investing in Communications Stocks

Essential services: Communications services play a critical role in people's day-to-day lives and help shape the digital economy. Companies in this sector provide the infrastructure, products, and services that businesses and consumers require to connect to an increasingly digital world. COVID-19 accelerated the transition to virtual or remote experiences, a trend that consumers have embraced, and is likely to keep demand for innovative communications solutions strong.

Infrastructure spending: As part of the sweeping $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill passed by U.S. lawmakers in 2021, $65 billion has been allocated toward expanding broadband access and 5G connectivity nationwide. National spending on communication infrastructure benefits companies that build, service, and lease such equipment. For example, cell tower operators, such as American Tower Corp. (AMT), Crown Castle Inc. (CCI), and SBA Communications Corp. (SBAC), stand to benefit from the expanding telecommunications rollout.

Risks of Investing in Communications Stocks

Antitrust legislation: Leading big-tech communication stocks, such as Meta Platforms Inc. (META) and Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL), face potential challenges from antitrust legislation that could weaken their grip on digital communication. The proposed American Innovation and Choice Act, which has bipartisan support in the House and Senate, would lay down laws prohibiting advantages these companies have in marketing their products and make it easier for competitors to communicate with customers and collect information about their users. The legislation, if passed by Congress, would lead to a significant shift in how communication services are offered in the U.S. and create heightened volatility in the sector.

Component shortage: Communication companies heavily rely on particular materials and components to build their products and infrastructure. The recent global chip shortage caused by pandemic-induced supply-chain disruptions, labor issues, and unprecedented demand led to a scarcity of semiconductors, which in turn hobbled the communications sector in 2022. Future shortages of similar products or the materials used to create them could create similar bottlenecks in production.

