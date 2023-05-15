Top Communications Stocks for May 2023

Top communications stocks for May include Opera Ltd., iQIYI Inc., and Netflix Inc., whose prices have climbed by as much as 187% in the last year, far outpacing the broader sector.

Communications stocks, represented by a benchmark exchange-traded fund (ETF)—the Communication Services Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLC)—have provided a total return of 2% over the past 12 months, while the benchmark Russell 1000 Index has increased by 3%. These market performance figures are as of May 15; all statistics in the tables below are as of May 11.

Here are the top three communications stocks in the categories of best value, fastest growth, and the most momentum.

Best Value Communications Stocks

These are the communications stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.