Top Consumer Discretionary Stocks for April 2023

Consumer discretionary has been one of the best-performing sectors this year, with the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLY) returning 17% in the first quarter, outpacing the Russell 1000 Index's 7% return during the same period. This is in stark contrast to last year when XLY dropped 36% as investors evaluated the demand outlook for non-essential items in the face of a slowing economy.

Inflation remains a concern for investors this year, but as last year's rate hikes work their way through the economy, combined with recent stress in the financial system, investors have begun to look towards the horizon and have bought up high-performing discretionary names in anticipation of a slowing Fed.

Below are some of the best names in this sector, classified by value, growth, and momentum. All data are as of March 31.



Best Value Consumer Discretionary Stocks

These are the consumer discretionary stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you're paying less for each dollar of profit generated. But they also could turn out to be a classic case of a value trap.

