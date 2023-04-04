Top Consumer Staples Stocks for April 2023

With the Federal Reserve raising the federal funds rate throughout 2022 to cool inflation, capital rushed to cash-flow-generating havens and away from high-flying tech stocks. Consumer Staples was one of the best-performing sectors last year, with the benchmark Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) losing less than 1%, far outperforming the Russell 1000’s 19% drop.

That trend has reversed in 2023 as investors, anticipating an end to rate hikes, have embraced riskier growth stocks, in lieu of staples and utilities. That said, there is always a space for safe havens in a diversified portfolio.

Here are the top three consumer staples stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum going into April. All data are as of March 31.

These are the consumer staples stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you're paying less for each dollar of profit generated.