Top Consumer Staples Stocks for April 2023

With the Federal Reserve raising the federal funds rate throughout 2022 to cool inflation, capital rushed to cash-flow-generating havens and away from high-flying tech stocks. Consumer Staples was one of the best-performing sectors last year, with the benchmark Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP) losing less than 1%, far outperforming the Russell 1000’s 19% drop.
That trend has reversed in 2023 as investors, anticipating an end to rate hikes, have embraced riskier growth stocks, in lieu of staples and utilities. That said, there is always a space for safe havens in a diversified portfolio.
Here are the top three consumer staples stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum going into April. All data are as of March 31.
Best Value Consumer Staples Stocks
These are the consumer staples stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you're paying less for each dollar of profit generated.
|Best Value Consumer Staples Stocks
|Price (S)
|Market Capitalization (Market Cap) ($B)
|12-Month Trailing P/E Ratio
|Marfrig Global Foods S.A. (MRRTY)
|1.28
|0.8
|1.0
|JBS S.A. (JBSAY)
|7.19
|8.0
|2.7
|Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)
|59.98
|2.9
|3.9
Source: YCharts
- Marfrig Global Foods S.A.: Marfrig Global Foods is a Brazil-based company that processes and distributes animal protein sources like sheep, cattle, and fish and ready-to-eat products like frozen vegetables. Marfrig’s shares are down 20% YTD (thus reducing its P/E multiple), owing to lower average sales price for its beef, combined with lower gross margins due to higher cattle purchase prices in its North American market.
- JBS S.A.: JBS is a food processing company in Brazil that offers animal products such as pork, beef, poultry, and fish. Like Marfrig, JBS is also experiencing a sharp reduction in demand, which combined with high livestock purchase prices, has led the company’s EBITDA to fall 24% year over year, and cash flows to plummet 82% over the same period. JBS's extremely low P/E multiple is currently reflecting the heightened risks (and possibly higher reward if you’re a value investor) associated with this stock.
- Cal-Maine Foods: Cal-Maine handles the production, packaging, marketing, and distribution of shell eggs for supermarkets, distributors, and consumers all across the United States. A bird flu outbreak killed 43 million egg-laying hens last year, according to the USDA. Subsequently, U.S egg prices doubled, rising to nearly $5 a dozen in December from less than $2 in January. Cal-Maine’s bottom line increased eightfold for the quarter ending Feb. 25.
Fastest Growing Consumer Staples Stocks
These are the top consumer staples stocks as ranked by a growth model that scores companies based on a 50/50 weighting of their most recent quarterly YOY percentage revenue growth and most recent quarterly YOY earnings-per-share (EPS) growth. Both sales and earnings are critical factors in the success of a company. Therefore, ranking companies by only one growth metric makes a ranking susceptible to the accounting anomalies of that quarter (such as changes in tax law or restructuring costs) that may make one figure or the other unrepresentative of the business in general. Companies with quarterly EPS or revenue growth of more than 1,000% were excluded as outliers.
|Fastest Growing Consumer Staples Stocks
|Price ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|EPS Growth (%)
|Revenue Growth (%)
|Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM)
|59.98
|2.9
|717
|109
|e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)
|78.92
|4.2
|183
|49
|Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (LW)
|102.86
|14.8
|223
|27
Source: YCharts
- Cal-Maine Foods: See description above.
- e.l.f. Beauty Inc.: Formerly known as J.A. Cosmetics Holdings, Elf is a global cosmetic and skin care product manufacturer, which markets its products globally under the e.l.f cosmetic, e.l.f skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brands. Net sales increased 49% year over year to $147 million in the last three months of 2022, while EBITDA grew 69% during the same period. In February, the company raised its full-year sales forecast to $541 million from $478 million.
- Lamb Weston Holdings Inc.: Lamb Weston manufactures and markets frozen potato, vegetable, and dairy products. Like e.l.f, Lamb raised its annual sales and margin targets in its most recent earnings release, owing to broad operating momentum. Moreover, even though sales volumes declined slightly year over year, the company was able to capitalize on strong demand and pass on price increases from input and labor costs to its customers.
Consumer Staples Stocks With the Most Momentum
These are the consumer staples stocks that had the highest total return over the past 12 months.
|Consumer Staples Stocks with the Most Momentum
|Price ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|12-Month Trailing Total Return (%)
|New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc (EDU)
|39.48
|6.7
|218
|e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF)
|78.92
|4.2
|206
|Gaotu Techedu Inc (GOTU)
|4.39
|1.1
|144
|Russell 1000 Index
|N/A
|N/A
|-11
|Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP)
|N/A
|N/A
|-1.5
Source: YCharts
- New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc.: New Education is one of the largest private tutors in China with 708 learning centers and employing 26,000 teachers. The stock has gained more than 200% over the past year, rallying after a precipitous 94% drop stemming from regulatory uncertainty within China's private education sector. That said, despite headwinds, New Oriental has shown incredible resiliency, with year-over-year revenue declines more or less ceasing as of the second quarter of 2023, while also burning a mere $14 million dollars of its $1.1 billion in reserve.
- e.l.f Beauty Inc.: See description above.
- Gaotu Techedu Inc.: Like New Oriental, Gaotu is a private tutoring company based out of China. It faced similar regulatory hurdles that drove the company to the brink of bankruptcy. The stock has benefited from a relief rally in recent months, though the company faces financial hurdles. Revenues declined 51% year over year in 2022, while net income fell by 73%.
Advantages of Consumer Staples Stocks
Several key advantages of consumer staples stocks include stability, growing dividends, and lower volatility.
Stability: Consumer staples stocks typically generate consistent earnings as they offer products and services that remain in demand irrespective of the economy's health. Consumers will always need to purchase household goods, toiletries, and food, even during periods of declining discretionary income.
Growing Dividends: Given that consumer staples stocks generate consistent profits, they usually pay investors steady dividends. Indeed, many names in the group are also dividend aristocrat stocks—companies in the S&P 500 that have raised their dividend for 25 consecutive years. Moreover, the XLP ETF yields 2.56%, considerably above the S&P 500's 1.74% dividend yield.
Lower volatility: During periods of economic uncertainty, consumer staples stocks can help investors minimize risk as they typically display lower levels of volatility compared to other sectors. For instance, if the broader stock market falls 2%, the average consumer staples stock may fall by about half that amount.
Cons of Consumer Staples
Two key disadvantages of consumer staples stocks include slower growth and changing consumer preferences.
Slower Growth: During times of economic expansion, the group often underperforms growth companies, such as fast-moving technology stocks. Investors who overweight consumer staples names in their portfolio during bull markets may miss out on sizeable market gains in other sectors.
Changing Consumer Preferences: Many consumer staples stocks are established companies that rely on consistent consumer spending patterns. Changing preferences, such as a move to online shopping and the uptake of specialty brands, have the potential to disrupt the sector.
