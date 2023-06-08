Top Consumer Staples Stocks for June 2023

e.l.f. Beauty Inc., New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., and Hims & Hers Health Inc. are among the top-performing consumer staples stocks this month, each providing investors with returns in excess of 120% in the past year.

The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLP) has fallen by 1% in the past 12 months, compared to the Russell 1000 index's 4% gain over the same period.

Below we look at the top consumer staples stocks in three categories: the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum. All data are as of June 5.

Best Value Consumer Staples Stocks

These are the consumer staples stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you're paying less for each dollar of profit generated.