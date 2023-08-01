Top Copper Stocks for Q3 2023

Top copper stocks for the third quarter include Capstone Copper Corp., Ero Copper Corp., and Ivanhoe Electric Inc., whose shares have returned as much as 153% in the last year.

Copper stocks as a group, represented by the benchmark Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX), rose 38% in the last year, compared with the Russell 1000 Index's 14% improvement. Copper prices swung dramatically in 2022, jumping to a record high after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February before plummeting by July. They have since risen on a short-term supply shortage and investment in green energy technologies.

Here are the top copper stocks in each of three categories: best value, fastest growth, and best performance. These are stocks of companies that mine for copper, rather than futures that track the copper commodity. All data is as of July 21.

These are the copper stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.