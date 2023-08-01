Top Copper Stocks for Q3 2023

Top copper stocks for the third quarter include Capstone Copper Corp., Ero Copper Corp., and Ivanhoe Electric Inc., whose shares have returned as much as 153% in the last year.
Copper stocks as a group, represented by the benchmark Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX), rose 38% in the last year, compared with the Russell 1000 Index's 14% improvement. Copper prices swung dramatically in 2022, jumping to a record high after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February before plummeting by July. They have since risen on a short-term supply shortage and investment in green energy technologies.
Here are the top copper stocks in each of three categories: best value, fastest growth, and best performance. These are stocks of companies that mine for copper, rather than futures that track the copper commodity. All data is as of July 21.
Best Value Copper Stocks
These are the copper stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.
|Best Value Copper Stocks
|Price ($)
|Market Capitalization ($B)
|12-Month Trailing P/E Ratio
|Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO)
|76.76
|59.3
|22.2
|Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX)
|40.67
|58.3
|22.7
|First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO)
|CA$35.57
|CA$24.6
|26.3
Source: YCharts
- Southern Copper Corp.: It operates copper mines and metallurgical facilities in Mexico and Peru, as well as exploration projects in Argentina, Chile, and Ecuador. Shares of Southern Copper have risen by more than 64% in the last year as the company was one of only two major copper firms to eke out revenue improvements in the latest quarter.
- Freeport-McMoRan Inc.: This is an international mining firm operating copper, gold, and molybdenum assets. The company's primary mining operations are in the Americas and Indonesia. Freeport shares have climbed by 44% in the last year, the slowest pace of share-price growth across the copper industry.
- First Quantum Minerals Ltd.: A Canadian mining company that explores for and produces copper in concentrate and other forms as well as gold. The company's revenue fell by almost a third, year-over-year for the latest quarter. Sales volumes also dropped. First Quantum shares are also listed over-the-counter under the ticker FQVLF.
Fastest-Growing Copper Stocks
These are the top copper stocks as ranked by a growth model that scores companies based on a 50/50 weighting of their most recent quarterly year-on-year (YOY) percentage revenue growth and their most recent quarterly YOY earnings-per-share (EPS) growth.
Both sales and earnings are critical factors in the success of a company. Therefore, ranking companies by only one growth metric makes a ranking susceptible to the accounting anomalies of that quarter (such as changes in tax law or restructuring costs) that may make one or the other figure unrepresentative of the business in general. Companies with quarterly EPS or revenue growth of over 1,000% were excluded as outliers.
|Fastest Growing Copper Stocks
|Price ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|EPS Growth (%)
|Revenue Growth (%)
|Capstone Copper Corp. (CS.TO)
|CA$6.44
|CA$4.5
|N/A (see company description)
|33.7%
|Southern Copper Corp. (SCCO)
|76.76
|59.3
|2.9%
|1.1%
|Taseko Mines Ltd. (TKO.TO)
|CA$1.95
|CA$0.6
|0.0%
|-2.4%
Source: YCharts
- Capstone Copper: A Canadian copper mining company that operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, and Chile. The company merged with Bermudan Mantos Copper Ltd. in March 2022, adding Mantos's Mantoverde and Mantos Blancos mines to Capstone's portfolio. Capstone had the strongest revenue gains of any copper company we surveyed in the latest quarter. However, the company reported a net loss for the quarter due to inflationary pressures and inventory build-up, among other factors. Capstone doesn't have an EPS growth figure in the table above because EPS swung profit to loss over the period in question. Capstone shares are also listed OTC under the ticker CSCCF.
- Southern Copper: See company description above.
- Taseko Mines Ltd.: A Canadian copper mining company that operates the Gibraltar mine, the largest open-pit copper mine in the country. Revenue was down marginally on flat EPS for the latest quarter as the company increased its interest in the Gibraltar property by 12.5 percentage points to 87.5%. Taseko shares are also listed in OTC markets under the ticker TGB.
Copper Stocks With the Most Momentum
Momentum investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves buying a stock whose price has risen faster than the market as a whole. Momentum investors believe that stocks that have outperformed the market will often continue to do so because the factors that caused them to outperform won't suddenly disappear. In addition, other investors seeking to benefit from the stock’s outperformance will often purchase it, further bidding up its price.
These are the stocks that had the highest total return over the past 12 months.
|Copper Stocks With the Most Momentum
|Price ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|12-Month Trailing Total Return (%)
|Capstone Copper Corp. (CS.TO)
|CA$6.44
|CA$4.5
|152.5
|Ero Copper Corp. (ERO)
|21.76
|2.0
|143.4
|Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (IE)
|15.57
|1.6
|96.8
|Russell 1000 Index
|N/A
|N/A
|14.2
|Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX)
|N/A
|N/A
|37.8
Source: YCharts
- Capstone Copper: See company description above.
- Ero Copper: A Canadian company that produces copper, gold, and silver in mining locations primarily in Brazil. The firm is scaling up both its copper and gold operations and plans to double copper production.
- Ivanhoe Electric: This is a mineral exploration company that focuses on electric metals projects. It also provides renewable energy storage solutions.
Trends in Copper Stocks
Demand for copper likely will rise steadily, as it is a critical element in the energy transition because the metal is used in electric vehicles, charging stations, wind turbines, and solar panels. The price of copper is largely influenced by the health of the global economy. This is due to copper's widespread applications in all sectors of the economy, as mentioned, and also in construction, factory equipment, and electronics. Still, as electric vehicle technology improves, the need for copper in these products—and, consequently, the overall demand for the metal—may be reduced.
The base metal's price is seen as a reliable leading indicator. A rising market price suggests strong economic health, while a decline suggests the opposite.
Risks of Copper Stock Investing
Some risk factors to be aware of when considering investing in copper stocks are commodities prices' overall tendency to be much more volatile than traditional stock prices and the environmental risks posed by copper mining.
Growing focus on sustainability may force copper miners to use more expensive methods to extract the metal and could add to the world supply shortage. In 2020, for instance, Anglo-Australian copper miner Rio Tinto PLC (RIO) took a hit from environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) investors when it destroyed a site sacred to Indigenous people in Australia. The CEO and two other executives resigned over the incident.
The comments, opinions, and analyses expressed on Investopedia are for informational purposes online. Read our warranty and liability disclaimer for more info.
As of the date this article was written, the author does not own any of the above stocks.
