Top Copper Stocks for Q2 2023

Top copper stocks include Ero Copper Corp., Southern Copper Corp., and Capstone Copper Corp., shares of which have outperformed their peers over the past 12 months.

Copper stocks as a group, represented by the benchmark Global X Copper Miners ETF (COPX), fell 13% in the last year, compared with the Russell 1000 Index's 8% decline. Copper prices saw dramatic swings in 2022, jumping to a record high after Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February before plummeting by July. They have since risen on a short-term supply shortage and investment in green energy technologies.

Here are the top copper stocks in three categories: best value, fastest growth, and best performance. These are stocks of companies that mine for copper, rather than futures that track the copper commodity. All data throughout are as of April 6.

These are the copper stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.