Top Cosmetics Stocks for Q2 2023

Cosmetics Stocks With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return e.l.f. Beauty Inc. (ELF) 85.95 4.6 304.5 Yatsen Holding Ltd. (YSG) 0.95 0.5 122.2 Coty Inc. (COTY) 11.12 9.5 77.4 Russell 1000 Index N/A N/A 4.1 S&P 500 Consumer Staples Sector Index N/A N/A -0.9 S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Sector Index N/A N/A 5.2

e.l.f. Beauty Inc.: See company description above.

See company description above. Yatsen Holding Ltd.: Yatsen is a Chinese holding company that produces and sells cosmetics and skincare products. After going public at $18.40 a share in November 2020, Yatsen's slid throughout 2021 to reach an all-time low of 39 cents a share in May 2022. The stock's price has since doubled but remains well below its former highs.

Coty Inc.: See company description above.

Risks of Cosmetics Stocks

Many cosmetics consumers expect manufacturers to offer a robust and constantly-improving line of products. This places significant pressure on cosmetics companies to continue to innovate and to accurately assess and predict trends. Because creating and marketing new products is expensive, companies often must take big risks in an effort to keep up with the competition.

The creation and production of cosmetics products also expose companies to a myriad of risks. Sourcing raw materials can be difficult, for example. And cosmetics companies can be found liable for environmental damage caused by manufacturing or adverse health effects of products. Consumers may not think of these risks, but they can impact the earnings, revenue, and stock performance of a cosmetics company.

Advantages of Cosmetics Stocks

Cosmetics companies have the benefit of occupying both everyday and luxury consumer product spaces. This can enable them to diversify their product offerings to weather economic cycles. As the economy weakens, consumers tend to reduce purchases of luxury goods, perhaps giving an edge to cosmetics companies focusing on a lower price point. The opposite may be true in an economic boom.

Another advantage of the cosmetics industry is its rapid growth. The global cosmetics market was valued at over $262 billion in 2022 and is predicted to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.2% through 2030. Growth may be driven by an increase in the use of skincare and personal care products and by demand from an aging global population.

