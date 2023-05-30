Cruise line companies are seeing a strong rebound after years of COVID-related setbacks, with passenger booking rates up industry-wide. Still, just one stock—Royal Caribbean Group—has outperformed the broader market in the last year.

Royal Caribbean shares are up about 42% in the last year, while the benchmark Russell 1000 Index is up just over 1%. All other cruise industry stocks have lost value in the past year, a sign there could still be room for further recovery.

Below, we look at the top cruise line stocks for 2023 based on best value, fastest growth, and best performance. The Russell 1000 benchmark figure above is as of May 29, while all other data throughout are as of May 23.

Best Value Cruise Line Stocks

These are the cruise line stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-sales (P/S) ratio. For companies in early stages of development or industries suffering from major shocks, this can be substituted as a rough measure of a business's value. A business with higher sales could eventually produce more profit when it achieves (or returns to) profitability. The price-to-sales ratio shows how much you're paying for the stock for each dollar of sales generated.