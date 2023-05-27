Top Cryptocurrency Stocks for Q2 2023

Cryptocurrency Stocks With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($M) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Applied Digital Corp. (APLD) 8.87 841.8 135.3 NVIDIA Corp. (NVDA) 379.8 939,294.5 123.9 Riot Platforms Inc. (RIOT) 11.07 1,938.1 72.2 Russell 1000 Index N/A N/A 3.9 Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) N/A N/A -9.3

Source: YCharts

Applied Digital : It builds and operates data centers to power blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining in North America. The company's shares surged in mid-May on news that it had entered a $180 million agreement to provide artificial intelligence (AI) cloud services to an undisclosed customer.

: It builds and operates data centers to power blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining in North America. The company's shares surged in mid-May on news that it had entered a $180 million agreement to provide artificial intelligence (AI) cloud services to an undisclosed customer. NVIDIA : A company that builds and sells graphics processors and related software, some of which are used to mine cryptocurrency. Shares of NVIDIA leaped 25% May 25 after the company reported record data-center revenue for the latest quarter, and amid a partnership with Microsoft focusing on AI systems and machine learning.

: A company that builds and sells graphics processors and related software, some of which are used to mine cryptocurrency. Shares of NVIDIA leaped 25% May 25 after the company reported record data-center revenue for the latest quarter, and amid a partnership with Microsoft focusing on AI systems and machine learning. Riot Platforms: A bitcoin mining and digital infrastructure company. The company has bitcoin-mining operations in Texas and New York. It also has electrical switchgear engineering and fabrication operations in Colorado. A bullish analysts' earnings forecast helped to push Riot stock higher in recent weeks.

Risks of Cryptocurrency Stocks

Due to high volatility, the cryptocurrency market carries a certain level of risk, and price swings are common. Before you start investing in crypto, you should determine your appetite for risk and implement a solid risk management strategy.

The cryptocurrency market is dominated by speculative trading. Studies of blockchain activity show that exchange trades remain the most prevalent use for cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency skeptics, including Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, and JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon, all have warned of a potential crypto bubble. Cryptocurrencies aren't unique in being subject to speculative mania and irrational exuberance, but that's another risk to consider.

As a new technology, some speculative behavior is to be expected, especially as blockchain technology matures. However, new investors should be wary of falling into fraudulent situations or psychological traps such as herd instinct, fear of missing out, or the greater fool fallacy, which can make all the difference between a calculated risk and a damaging one.

Benefits of Cryptocurrency Stocks

While cryptocurrencies are risky, they also have the potential to offer outsized returns. When Bitcoin began in 2009, the digital currency essentially had very little value. In the years that followed, it jumped to a fraction of a penny and then eventually to tens of thousands of dollars. Gains like these might be among the most significant benefits of investing in cryptocurrency.

Because it is a relatively new industry, cryptocurrency companies also can offer a unique opportunity to investors to enter the blockchain industry. Blockchain has the potential to transform a range of industries, from accounting and cloud computing to digital advertising and healthcare. Because many cryptocurrency companies are also involved in blockchain—by providing computing power to support blockchain networks, for instance—some of these companies provide exposure to another industry as well.

The comments, opinions, and analyses expressed on Investopedia are for informational purposes online. Read our warranty and liability disclaimer for more info.

As of the date this article was written, the author does not own any of the above stocks.