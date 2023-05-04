Top Cybersecurity Stocks for Q2 2023

Top cybersecurity stocks this quarter include VeriSign Inc., Booz Allen Hamilton Corp., and CACI International Inc., shares of which have all notched double-digit gains in the last 12 months, weathering a higher interest rate environment that has hurt tech companies and spurred widespread pullbacks in business spending.

Cybersecurity stocks, represented by the First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR), have underperformed the broader market over the past year. CIBR has fallen 19% over the past 12 months, while the Russell 1000's has fallen 2%.

Here are the top three cybersecurity stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum. All data are as of May 1, 2023.

Best Value Cybersecurity Stocks

These are the cybersecurity stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.