Top Defense Stocks for Q3 2023

Defense Stocks with the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) EHang Holdings (EH) 20.5 1.2 163.9 Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC (RYCEY) 2.6 21.7 141.1 Bombardier (BBD.B.TO) CA$54.6 CA$5.2 61.1 Russell 1000 Index N/A N/A 12.91 iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (ITA) N/A N/A 12.25

: See company description above. Rolls-Royce Holdings PLC : It operates as a global industrial technology company. It manufactures engines for aviation, including commercial aircraft and military applications, as well as propulsion systems for ships and submarines. Earlier in the year, Rolls-Royce announced that its submarines business will provide reactors for Australia’s nuclear-powered submarines as part as part of the AUKUS trilateral agreement between Australia, the U.K., and the U.S.

Bombardier: See company description above.



Advantages of Defense Stocks

Stability and resilience in uncertain times: Defense stocks often display stability and resilience during economic uncertainties and market downturns. Governments worldwide continue to allocate significant budgets for defense spending to ensure national security. For instance, the Biden administration has requested a Fiscal Year (FY) 2024 defense budget of $842 billion, up $26 billion from FY 2023 levels. The consistent demand for defense products and services provides a steady revenue stream for defense companies. As a result, defense stocks tend to demonstrate less sensitivity to economic cycles than other industries. Investors seeking a safe haven during market turbulence may find defense stocks appealing due to their potential to maintain value even in challenging times.

Long-term contracts and predictable cash flow: Many defense companies secure long-term contracts with governments and other businesses. For example, the U.S. Army awarded aerospace and defense giant Lockheed Martin a $4.8 billion guided-rockets contract in April amid increased demand from the government supplying these weapons to Ukraine. These contracts often span several years and provide a predictable cash flow. This stability allows defense companies to plan and invest for the future. Investors benefit from this predictability, as it reduces the uncertainty associated with fluctuating revenue. Additionally, defense contracts can lead to consistent dividends and share buybacks, enhancing the total return for investors. This reliable income stream makes defense stocks attractive to those seeking steady income and long-term growth potential.

Limitations of Defense Stocks

Political and budgetary uncertainties: Defense stocks remain subject to political and budgetary shifts. Defense spending heavily depends on government budgets, which may fluctuate due to changing administrations, geopolitical factors, or economic conditions. Despite the U.S. spending more on defense than many other countries combined, the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) projects that defense spending as a share of gross domestic product (GDP) will decline over the next decade to 2.8% in 2033 from 3.1% of GDP in 2023. Budget cuts or changes in defense priorities can lead to reduced contracts and revenue for defense companies. Such uncertainties can create volatility in defense-stock prices, making them sensitive to political decisions and potentially affecting investor returns.

Ethical and reputational concerns: Investing in defense stocks may raise ethical dilemmas for some investors. The defense industry is associated with the manufacturing of weapons and technologies used for military purposes, including potential civilian harm during conflicts. This association might conflict with certain investors' values and social responsibility considerations. Engaging in defense investments can lead to reputational risks, as some individuals or groups might view such investments negatively, potentially affecting the public perception of both the investor and the defense company itself.

