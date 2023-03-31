Top Energy Stocks for April 2023

Energy Stocks With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) TORM PLC (TRMD) 35.19 2.9 341 Teekay Tankers Ltd (TNK) 43.72 1.5 225 Scorpio Tankers Inc (STNG) 57.39 3.4 192 Russell 1000 Index N/A N/A -13.1 Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) N/A N/A 5.4

Source: YCharts



TORM plc : Founded in 1889, TORM is a tanker company engaging in the transportation of oil products worldwide, while also developing and producing green marine equipment. TORM's revenue grew 133% in 2022, while gross profit margin grew by nearly 24 percentage points.

: Founded in 1889, TORM is a tanker company engaging in the transportation of oil products worldwide, while also developing and producing green marine equipment. TORM's revenue grew 133% in 2022, while gross profit margin grew by nearly 24 percentage points. Teekay Tankers Ltd : Teekay Tankers offers marine transportation services to oil industries around Bermuda and internationally using its fleet of 48 double-hulled oil tankers, two Aframax tankers, and one LR2 tanker. During the fourth quarter of 2022, Teekay reported its highest consolidated adjusted net earnings per share in 14 years, owing to some of the highest mid-sized spot tanker rates ever recorded. Teekay’s management paid off its entire debt balance with the windfall and ended the year with $300 million in cash.

: Teekay Tankers offers marine transportation services to oil industries around Bermuda and internationally using its fleet of 48 double-hulled oil tankers, two Aframax tankers, and one LR2 tanker. During the fourth quarter of 2022, Teekay reported its highest consolidated adjusted net earnings per share in 14 years, owing to some of the highest mid-sized spot tanker rates ever recorded. Teekay’s management paid off its entire debt balance with the windfall and ended the year with $300 million in cash. Scorpio Tankers Inc: Scorpio engages in the marine transportation of refined petroleum products worldwide through its fleet of 113 tankers. Capitalizing on some of the highest tanker rates ever recorded, Scorpio reduced its debt by $1.2 billion and repurchased 5.8 million of its common shares last year.

What the Supreme Court's EPA Ruling Means for Energy Stocks

In June 2022, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to restrict the Environmental Protection Agency's (EPA) ability to limit carbon emission outputs from power plants. Instead, the EPA must now gain congressional approval before enacting sweeping climate change regulations. The decision targeted the Obama administration's Clean Power Plan (CPP), which had called for energy players to curb emissions by 32% from 2005 levels by 2030. Under the CPP, the EPA had the authority to remake the U.S. power system, shifting from fossil fuels to cleaner energy alternatives.

The ruling removes potential EPA regulatory challenges for coal, oil, and gas stocks that performed strongly in 2022 amid surging energy demand in the wake of the pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, the decision may present challenges for renewable energy stocks, many of which have struggled to gain traction despite clean energy being an integral part of President Joe Biden's policy agenda.

It remains unclear how much long-term upside the ruling will deliver fossil fuel producers, given the clear move worldwide to renewable clean energy. Moreover, many utilities already have implemented EPA environmental regulations, especially where it has made economic sense.



Advantages of Investing in Energy Stocks

Two key reasons to invest in the energy sector are the size of the market and the sector's recent returns.

Size of the market: Given that the world relies on energy to power everything from cars to factories and just about all else in between, it's not surprising that the value of the global energy market in recent years has been calculated at around $6 trillion. The energy market also offers many subindustries to invest in, including exploitation, storage, renewables, production, transportation, and distribution.

Growth potential: The UN estimates the world needs to invest $2.4 trillion a year through 2035 in energy systems to achieve the Paris Climate Agreement goals. The global transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy presents investors with an opportunity to invest in upstart energy companies pursuing share in a huge market.

