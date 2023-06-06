Top Energy Stocks for June 2023

Energy Stocks With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Shawcor Ltd. (SCL.TO) CA$15.97 CA$1.1 147.2 YPF SA (YPF) 11.28 4.4 142.1 TORM PLC (TRMD) 25.59 2.1 122.1 Russell 1000 Index N/A N/A 2.5 Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) N/A N/A -11.7

Source: YCharts



Shawcor : It is a Canadian material sciences company serving the energy market. Shawcor provides fixed and mobile manufacturing services, pipe and pipeline services, and other infrastructure products. The company's shares have surged amid news of a South American development project.

Advantages of Investing in Energy Stocks

Two key reasons to invest in the energy sector are the size of the market and the sector's recent returns.

Size of the market: Given that the world relies on energy to power everything from cars to factories and just about everything in between, it's not surprising that the value of the global energy market in recent years has been calculated at around $6 trillion. The energy market also offers many subindustries to invest in, including exploration, storage, renewables, production, transportation, and distribution.

Growth potential: The United Nations (UN) estimates the world needs to invest $2.4 trillion a year through 2035 in energy systems to achieve the Paris Climate Agreement goals. The global transition to renewable energy from fossil fuels presents investors with an opportunity to invest in upstart energy companies pursuing share in a huge market.

Risks of Investing in Energy Stocks

Energy stocks also come with potential downsides. Two industrywide risks to consider are:

Shift away from fossil fuels: Climate change awareness and an increased focus on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing practices could threaten the viability of traditional energy companies over the longer term. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) says that climate change could contribute to strains on the energy system, challenges with energy distribution, and disruptions to the overall energy industry, among other challenges.

Environmental accidents: Occasionally, energy companies may experience high-profile environmental accidents. These not only are damaging from a public relations perspective but can hobble business and company finances as well. The April 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil well explosion and spill led BP PLC (BP) to pay billions in settlements and penalties in subsequent years.

As of the date this article was written, the author does not own any of the above stocks.

