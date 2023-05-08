Top Energy Stocks for May 2023

Top energy stocks for May include TORM PLC, YPF SA, and Vista Energy SAB de CV, which have soared by as much as 228% in the past year while the broader energy sector has performed about as well as the market.

The energy sector, as represented by the benchmark Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), has fallen about 1% in the last 12 months, while the Russell 1000 Index is flat for the year.

We look below at top energy stocks in three categories: best value, fastest growth, and most momentum. All data below are as of May 5, 2023.

These are the energy stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. A low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated. Profit can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.