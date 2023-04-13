Top Electric Car Stocks for Q2 2023

Electric Car Stocks With the Best Performance Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) indie Semiconductor Inc. (INDI) 9.29 1.3 32 BYD Co. Ltd. (BYDDY) 57.97 84.4 -3 Li Auto Inc. (LI) 23.63 23.1 -9 Russell 1000 N/A N/A -7 KraneShares Electric Vehicle and Future Mobility ETF (KARS) N/A N/A -17

Source: YCharts

indie Semiconductor Inc.: indie is an automotive technology company that supplies semiconductors for electric vehicle applications such as autonomous driving and advanced driver assistance. Last June, indie joined the Russell 2000 Index following the annual index reconstruction. The company also said in February that it acquired Silicon Radar GmbH, a German producer of specialized system-on-chips (SoC) for automotive applications.

See company description. Li Auto Inc.: Li Auto is a Chinese developer and manufacturer of smart EVs whose main product is the Li ONE electric sport utility vehicle (SUV). The company also sells charging stalls and internet connection services for vehicles. Li Auto said on Dec. 9 that President Yanan Shen would resign on Jan. 1, 2023, and would be replaced by chief engineer Donghui Ma. Li Auto surpassed its March delivery expectations with 20,823 vehicle deliveries, an 89% increase compared with March 2022.

Advantages of Electric Car Stocks

There are many advantages to investing in electric vehicle stocks, which have gained since the 2020 presidential election. EV companies are expected to create more than 1 million jobs. If U.S.-made electricity is included in the clean energy industry, that also could benefit electric vehicle companies. There are also possible tax credits, but with the April 18 deadline approaching and strict guidelines for the $7,500 eligible credit, many previously qualified EVs won't continue to carry tax incentives.

The future for electric vehicles and electric car stocks looks promising. In just about a decade, one of every five cars sold is expected to be electric. By 2030, electric vehicles will comprise about half of car sales. Electric vehicles support both technological advancement and concerns about pollution.

Investors who wish to diversify can look for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that invest in a range of electric vehicle stocks to benefit from a range of electric car industry developments. These types of funds can help minimize risk and provide exposure to a fast-growing sector.

For example, the iShares Self-Driving EV and Tech ETF (IDRV) has exposure to various industries, such as electric vehicles and information technology. It also has a mix of auto and tech stocks. Some of IDRV's top holdings are Tesla, Apple (AAPL), and Toyota (TM).



Analyzing Electric Car Stocks

The electric car market is expected to grow at a compound annual rate (CAGR) of 25.6% from 2019 to 2026.

Investors must take market capitalization, sales and earnings growth, cash flow, and cost of production into account before investing in the sector. Also, electric car manufacturing involves the use of cutting-edge technology, so investors must consider the ability of electric car companies to meet such technological standards.

Finding the top electric car stocks to buy should stretch beyond stocks of the automobile manufacturers like front-runner Tesla. Investors should also seek out and analyze stocks of the companies that make electronic safety equipment, connector systems, batteries, and other components of electric vehicles.

