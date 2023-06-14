Top Financial Stocks for June 2023

Rising interest rates have introduced significant stress into the banking system. So far in 2023, we’ve already seen two regional banks collapse under macroeconomic strain, and with inflation still above the Federal Reserve's 2% target, financial-sector stocks aren't keeping up with broader stock market benchmarks.

The financial industry, as represented by the Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF), has underperformed the overall market, gaining 5% over the past year as the Russell 1000 Index has delivered a 14% return.

That being said, there are a few standouts in this beleaguered sector. Here are the top three financial stocks each in the categories of the best value, the fastest growth, and the strongest performance.

Market performance figures and the data in the tables below are as of June 9.

Best Value Financial Stocks

These are the financial stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.