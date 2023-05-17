Top Financial Stocks for May 2023

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH), UniCredit SpA (UNCRY), and First Citizens BancShares Inc. (FCNCA) lead financials stocks in one-year trailing total returns in May, climbing by as much as 168% while the broader financials sector has fallen.

Financials stocks were rocked in March by the sudden collapse of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank, the latter being the largest U.S. bank failure since 2008. The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF)—a benchmark for the sector—fell almost 12% between March 8, the day SVB announced a $1.8 billion loss on bond investments, and March 17, the day SVB's parent company filed for bankruptcy. The index has since stabilized, but it remains down 4% over the past 12 months, compared with the Russell 1000 Index's gains of almost 3%.

Here are the top three financial stocks each with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum. Benchmark data above is as of May 16, while all other figures below are as of May 11, 2023.

Best Value Financial Stocks

These are the financial stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.