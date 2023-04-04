Top Financials Stocks for April 2023

Waterdrop Inc., UniCredit SpA, and Futu Holdings Ltd. lead financials stocks in 1-year trailing total returns, climbing by as much as 102% while the broader Russell 1000 Index and the financials sector have both fallen.

Financials stocks were rocked in March by the sudden collapse of Signature Bank and Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), the latter being the largest U.S. bank failure since 2008. The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) fell almost 12% between March 8, the day SVB's announcement of a $1.8 billion loss on bond investments sparked the crisis, and March 17, the day SVB's parent company filed for bankruptcy. The index has since stabilized, but it remains down 15% over the past 12 months, compared with the Russell 1000’s 11% drop.

Here are the top three financial stocks each with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum. All data are as of April 2.

These are the financial stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.