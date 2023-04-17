Top Food Stocks for Q2 2023

Top food industry stocks for Q2 2023 include The Vita Coco Co Inc., Celsius Holdings Inc., and Lamb Weston Holdings Inc., which have surged by about two-thirds or more in the last year even as the broader industry has remained flat.



The food sector, as represented by the S&P 1500 Food Products Industry Index, has provided a one-year trailing total return of -0.4%, compared with an 8% drop in the Russell 1000 Index over the last year.

Here are the top three food stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum. The benchmark figures above are as of April 13, while all numbers in the tables below are as of April 10, 2023.

These are the food stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.