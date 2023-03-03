Top Gold Stocks for March 2023

Gold prices remained buoyant in early March, and that strength was reflected in some of the precious metal sector's stocks.



Top-performing gold industry stocks for March include Lundin Gold Inc., Dundee Precious Metals Inc., and Yamana Gold Inc., whose share prices rose in the past year even as the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX), a key sector benchmark, fell 21% and the Russell 1000 Index dropped by 9%.

Although gold prices at the start of March have slipped from records set earlier in 2023, they have rebounded since early November due to central-bank accumulation, increasing jewelry purchases by consumers, and expectations of slower Fed rate hikes.

Gold prices approached $2,000 an ounce, their highest point since April 2022, on Feb. 2, before retreating to about $1,850 in early March.

Here are the top gold stocks in each of three categories: best value, fastest growth, and most price momentum. All data below is as of March 1.

Best Value Gold Stocks

Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock's price to one or more fundamental business metrics. A widely accepted value metric is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Value investors say that if a business is cheap compared with its intrinsic value—in this case, as measured by its P/E ratio—then the stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company.

These are the gold stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing P/E ratio.

