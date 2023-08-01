Top Growth Stocks for August 2023

Top growth stocks in August include Cabaletta Bio Inc., Applied Digital Corp., and Super Micro Computer Inc., all of whose share prices have gained more than 600% in the past year.
Growth stocks, represented by the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG), have risen 11.8% in the past 12 months compared with a nearly 18% gain for the Russell 1000, which tracks the largest U.S. companies by market capitalization.
Here are the top three growth stocks in the categories of best value, fastest growth, and the most momentum. All data is as of July 21.
Best Growth Stocks for Value
Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics. A widely accepted value metric is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.
Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared with its intrinsic value (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case), then its stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company. These are the growth stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing P/E ratio.
|Best Value Growth Stocks
|Price ($)
|Market Capitalization (Market Cap) ($B)
|12-Month Trailing P/E Ratio
|Theravance Biopharma, Inc. (TBPH)
|9.65
|0.6
|0.8
|Vital Energy, Inc. (VTLE)
|48.52
|0.9
|1.0
|Southwestern Energy Company (SWN)
|6.2
|6.8
|1.1
Source: YCharts
- Theravance Biopharma Inc.: The company discovers, develops, and commercializes respiratory medicines in the U.S. and Europe. In its latest quarter, the biopharma giant reported a net loss of 35 cents per share on revenue of $10.4 million. The top line came under pressure from unfavorable ordering patterns and weaker sales of its pulmonary disease drug, Yupelri.
- Vital Energy Inc.: It acquires, explores, and develops oil and natural gas in the Permian Basin of West Texas. Last month, the company increased its full-year 2023 production outlook by approximately 5%, citing the strong production performance in the second quarter for the upward revision. The energy producer also said that it has closed the transaction to acquire Forge Energy II Delaware LLC's assets for $391.6 million.
- Southwestern Energy Co.: Texas-based Southwestern Energy engages in exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the U.S. The company posted earnings per share (EPS) of 31 cents in the first quarter, topping Wall Street forecasts of 27 cents a share. The energy producer's bottom line swung to a net profit of $1.93 billion from a net loss of $2.68 billion in the prior year's corresponding quarter.
Fastest-Growing Growth Stocks
These are the top growth stocks as ranked by a growth model that scores companies based on a 50/50 weighting of their most recent quarterly year-on-year (YOY) percentage revenue growth and most recent quarterly YOY EPS growth.
Both sales and earnings are critical factors in a company’s success. Therefore, ranking companies by only one growth metric makes a ranking susceptible to the accounting anomalies of that quarter (such as changes in tax law or restructuring costs) that may make one figure or the other unrepresentative of the business in general. Companies with a quarterly EPS or revenue growth of more than 1,000% were excluded as outliers.
|Fastest-Growing Value Stocks
|Price
($)
|Market Cap
($B)
|EPS Growth
(%)
|Revenue Growth
(%)
|Livent Corporation (LTHM)
|28.87
|5.2
|96
|77
|Stride, Inc. (LRN)
|38.02
|1.6
|27
|12
|Gartner, Inc. (IT)
|374.04
|3.0
|77
|12
Source: YCharts
- Livent Corp.: It manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications. Livent told investors in June that its manufacturing facility in Bessemer City, North Carolina, has resumed operations following a fire that broke out in one of its warehouses.
- Stride Inc.: It provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade. At its latest earnings call, management upped the company's full-year adjusted operating income guidance to between $193 million and $200 million from its earlier forecast of $180 million to $200 million, citing strong enrollments.
- Gartner Inc.: The company offers information technology services through three segments: research, conferences, and consulting. Gartner's consolidated revenue grew 12% YOY in the latest quarter, bolstered by sales surging more than 500% in its conferences division. The company expects its full-year cash flow to be $920 million.
Growth Stocks with the Most Momentum
Momentum investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves buying a stock whose price has risen faster than the market as a whole. Momentum investors believe that stocks that have outperformed the market will often continue to do so because the factors that caused them to outperform won't suddenly disappear.
In addition, other investors, seeking to benefit from the stock’s outperformance, often will purchase the stock, further bidding its price higher and pushing the stock up further. These are the growth stocks that had the highest total return over the past 12 months.
|Growth Stocks with the Most Momentum
|Price
($)
|Market Cap
($B)
|12-Month Trailing Total Return
(%)
|Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA)
|13.98
|0.6
|871
|Applied Digital Corporation (APLD)
|8.04
|0.8
|658
|Super Micro Computer, Inc. (SMCI)
|318.4
|1.7
|649
|Russell 1000 Index
|N/A
|N/A
|18
|SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG)
|N/A
|N/A
|12
Source: YCharts
- Cabaletta Bio: It's a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focusing on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. Earlier this year, the company announced that it had closed a $100 million common stock offering, which included the exercise of option to purchase additional shares.
- Applied Digital: The company designs, develops, and operates data centers, which provide digital infrastructure for the performance-computing industry. Its share price nearly tripled on May 16 after announcing it had signed on a major customer to its latest artificial intelligence (AI) cloud service.
- Super Micro Computer: It develops and manufactures high-performance servers and storage based on modular and open architecture. The stock has continued to trend higher in recent months despite missing Wall Street's top- and bottom-line fiscal third-quarter expectations in early May. This may be attributed to management noting record levels of customer engagement for its next-generation product lines, such as artificial intelligence.
Advantages of Investing in Growth Stocks
Capital growth potential: Growth stocks have the potential for significant capital gains, as they represent companies operating in high-growth industries or companies that have recently undergone significant restructuring to capture new markets. Many growth companies have a greater potential to capture a larger market share and generate high profits.
As these companies continue their growth trajectory, their earnings typically increase, which can lead to a rise in stock prices. Due to these factors, investing in growth stocks often means investors enjoy significant capital gains over a shorter period than with other investments, such as value stocks. For example, bellwether technology growth stocks like Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon Inc. (AMZN) have 10-year annualized trailing returns of 29.42%, 27.79%, and 23.89% over the past 10 years, respectively, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s 10.36% gain over the same period.
Diversification opportunities: Investing in growth stocks gives investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolios, as these companies operate in many different sectors, such as technology, healthcare, finance, and consumer goods. Growth stocks’ gain in one sector may help offset losses in another, depending on what stage of the economic cycle the economy is in.
Holding growth stocks also allows investors to strike a balance between chasing larger capital gains and seeking income. For example, if an investor’s portfolio only consists of value stocks or other investments focused on consistent income, adding growth stocks helps provide exposure to companies with the potential for rapid earnings growth and capital appreciation. This added diversification can improve long-term portfolio performance and reduce overall risks.
Risks of Investing in Growth Stocks
Price volatility: Growth stocks have a propensity for market volatility that can add risk to an investor’s portfolio if not managed properly. They are often subject to rapid price swings and large sell-offs, particularly during market downturns.
For instance, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF slumped 12.6% during the April 2022 selloff, whereas the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) shed just 4.9% over the same period. As a result, investing in growth stocks can be psychologically challenging, requiring investors to be comfortable with short-term volatility in the pursuit of long-term gains. Those who invest in growth stocks need to be well-informed and analyze a company’s fundamentals to ensure it can survive and prosper in all economic conditions. This additional research allows investors to mitigate some of the risks associated with growth stocks’ heightened volatility.
No dividends: Growth stocks typically don't pay a dividend. Dividends represent a share of the company's profits that is distributed to the investors. When a company pays a dividend, it provides a regular source of income for investors and also can help stabilize the stock price. Instead of returning profits to investors through a dividend, growth companies usually retain those earnings to reinvest back into growth initiatives, such as entering a new market or purchasing new equipment.
Although this often benefits investors longer-term through share-price appreciation, it can be frustrating for investors seeking steady income from their investments. As mentioned, investors can achieve both capital growth and income generation by holding growth and value stocks in their portfolios.
