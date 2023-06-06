Top Growth Stocks for June 2023

Top Growth Stocks by EPS and Revenue Price ($) Market Cap ($B) Revenue Growth (%) EPS Growth (%) Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) 47.54 2.3 109 717 Shoals Technologies Group Inc (SHLS) 23.49 4 55 400 Albemarle Corp (ALB) 193.53 22.7 129 389

Source: YCharts

Cal-Maine Foods Inc.: Cal-Maine handles the production, packaging, marketing, and distribution of shell eggs for supermarkets, distributors, and consumers across the United States. A bird flu outbreak killed 43 million egg-laying hens last year, according to the USDA, causing U.S egg prices to double, rising to nearly $5 a dozen in January from less than $2 a year prior. Cal-Maine’s bottom line increased eightfold for the quarter ending Feb. 25.

Shoals Technologies Group Inc.: Shoals Technologies provides electrical balance of systems (EBOS) solutions for energy storage, solar, and EV infrastructure. Strong demand for solar products drove Shoals' first-quarter revenue to $105 million, a 55% increase from the year prior. A higher-margin product mix increased gross margin by 84% during the same period.

Albermarle Corp.: Albermarle Corp. is a specialty chemical manufacturer, supplying products for the mobility, energy, connectivity, and healthcare industries. On May 22, Albermarle announced a strategic agreement with the Ford Motor Company (F), to deliver 100,000 metric tons of battery-grade lithium hydroxide for about 3 million future EV batteries.



Advantages of Growth Stocks

Exceptional Returns: Over the past decade, growth stocks have provided shareholders with eye-watering returns underpinned by historically low inflation and a healthy global economy. Although growth stocks experienced a correction in 2022, the Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG)—which holds stocks including iPhone maker Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)—still has an annualized return of 13% over the past 10 years.

These impressive returns highlight the power of growth stocks and the gains they can add to an investor's portfolio.

Invest in What You Know: Many investors only feel comfortable investing in companies they know. Fortunately, popular growth stocks are often household names, giving would-be shareholders the chance to use their products and services before buying shares in these companies. Investors often only think of big technology names when they think of growth stocks, but the group also comprises well-known names in the consumer goods and services sectors, such as Visa Inc. (V) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS).

Risks of Growth Stocks

Volatility: Investing in growth stocks exposes investors to more extreme price swings, not only from negative company-specific news but also from broad market sell-offs. For example, the technology and consumer cyclical sectors led the stock market lower in the first half of 2022.

Before investing in a growth stock, investors can gauge its volatility by looking at beta—a measure comparing its volatility to the whole market. For instance, gaming chipmaker NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has a beta of 1.76, meaning that if the S&P 500 falls by 1%, NVIDIA will likely decline by 1.76%. Similarly, if the S&P 500 gains 1%, NVIDIA stock would be expected to rise by 1.76%.

Bubble Prone: Growth stocks can become overvalued as investors push prices to unsustainable levels based on sentiment rather than fundamentals. For instance, many growth internet stocks doubled and tripled in price in the late 1990s despite not generating any earnings. Rationalization arrived in the early 2000s, with the Nasdaq crashing roughly 80% from peak to trough.

