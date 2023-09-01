Top Growth Stocks for September 2023

Top growth stocks in September include Cabaletta Bio Inc., Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc., and MoonLake Immunotherapeutics AG. Each of their share prices have climbed about 700% or more in the last year.

A benchmark for growth stocks as a group is the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG), which rose 5.9% in the last year while the Russell 1000 Index of highest-ranking large-capitalization stocks increased by 8.0%.

Below we look at the top three growth stocks based on best value, fastest growth, and the most momentum. Benchmark data above is as of Aug. 25, while all other data is as of Aug. 16.

Best Growth Stocks for Value

Value investing is a factor-based strategy in which investors target companies that they believe are trading for less than they are fundamentally worth. To determine whether a stock is a good value, investors usually use fundamental business metrics such as the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.

For value investors, if the stock price for a company is below that company's intrinsic value, they believe the stock price may be more likely than others to rise to bring the price to a level comparable to its intrinsic value. The growth stocks below have the lowest 12-month trailing P/E ratio of the ones we looked at.