Top Growth Stocks for July 2023

Top growth stocks this month include Applied Digital Corp., TG Therapeutics Inc., and Immunovant Inc., all of whose share prices have all gained more than 400% in the past year.
Growth stocks, represented by the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG), have risen 14.35% in the past 12 months compared with a 12.06% gain for the Russell 1000, which tracks large-capitalization U.S. stocks.
Here are the top three growth stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum. All data is as of June 26.
Best Value Growth Stocks
Value investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves picking stocks that you believe are trading for less than what they are intrinsically worth, usually by measuring the ratio of the stock’s price to one or more fundamental business metrics. A widely accepted value metric is the price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio.
Value investors believe that if a business is cheap compared with its intrinsic value (as measured by its P/E ratio, in this case), then its stock price may rise faster than that of others as the price comes back in line with the worth of the company. These are the growth stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing P/E ratio.
|Best Value Growth Stocks
|Price ($)
|Market Capitalization (Market Cap) ($B)
|12-Month Trailing P/E Ratio
|Vital Energy Inc. (VTLE)
|42.21
|0.8
|0.9
|Theravance Biopharma Inc. (TBPH)
|10.81
|0.6
|0.9
|Southwestern Energy Co. (SWN)
|5.50
|6.0
|0.9
Source: YCharts
- Vital Energy Inc.: This company, formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc., engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company recently expanded its operations by acquiring San Antonio-based Forge Energy II Delaware LLC, bolstering its leasehold to 198,000 net acres. In its latest quarter, the company reported earnings per adjusted diluted share (EPS) of $4.50 on revenue of $332.5 million. On a year-over-year (YoY) basis, the energy producer's top and bottom lines contracted 37.5% yet swung to a net profit, respectively, amid slumping energy prices.
- Theravance Biopharma Inc.: It discovers, develops, and commercializes respiratory medicines in the U.S. and Europe. In May, the company announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted a designation to its hypertension drug, ampreloxetine. The drug maker's revenue in the most recent quarter slipped 21% versus the corresponding year-ago period due to a 2022 payment from a one-off licensing arrangement with Pfizer Inc. (PFE).
- Southwestern Energy Co.: It explores and develops natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company's key customers include LNG exporters, energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas. Southwestern Energy's earnings in its latest quarter swung to a net profit from a loss in the prior-year quarter at the same time lease operating costs rose and gas prices weakened.
Fastest-Growing Growth Stocks
These are the top growth stocks as ranked by a growth model that scores companies based on a 50/50 weighting of their most recent quarterly YOY percentage revenue growth and most recent quarterly YOY EPS growth.
Both sales and earnings are critical factors in a company’s success. Therefore, ranking companies by only one growth metric makes a ranking susceptible to the accounting anomalies of that quarter (such as changes in tax law or restructuring costs) that may make one figure or the other unrepresentative of the business in general. Companies with a quarterly EPS or revenue growth of more than 1,000% were excluded as outliers.
|Fastest-Growing Value Stocks
|Price ($)
|Market Cap (B)
|EPS Growth (%)
|Revenue Growth (%)
|CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC)
|9.09
|1.2
|N/A
|951
|Mirati Therapeutics Inc. (MRTX)
|38.02
|2.2
|N/A
|911
|Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)
|13.53
|0.9
|57
|911
Source: YCharts
- CTI BioPharma Corp.: It develops and markets novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. In May, the biopharmaceutical company announced that it has been acquired by Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB (BIOVF) for $9.10 per share, representing an implied equity value of approximately $1.7 billion. Note: CTI BioPharma doesn't have an EPS growth figure in the table above because the company reported a loss per share in the first quarter of 2023.
- Mirati Therapeutics Inc.: This company develops novel therapeutics to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer. In late May, the company announced that its Phase 3 clinical study involving several of its lung cancer therapies didn't meet expectations. Note: Mirati Therapeutics doesn't have an EPS growth figure in the table above because the company reported a loss per share in the first quarter of 2023.
- Ellington Financial Inc.: It manages and deals in mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets. In May, the company announced it has acquired Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AAIC), a real estate investment trust (REIT), giving it an expected pro forma equity capital base greater than $1.5 billion. In the latest quarter, EPS grew by 57% YoY from the previous first quarter.
Growth Stocks with the Most Momentum
Momentum investing is a factor-based investing strategy that involves investing in a stock whose price has risen faster than the market as a whole. Momentum investors believe that stocks that have outperformed the market will often continue to do so because the factors that caused them to outperform won't suddenly disappear.
In addition, other investors, seeking to benefit from the stock’s outperformance, often will purchase the stock, further bidding its price higher and pushing the stock up further. These are the growth stocks that had the highest total return over the past 12 months.
|Growth Stocks with the Most Momentum
|Price ($)
|Market Cap (B)
|12-Month Trailing Total Return (%)
|Applied Digital Corp. (APLD)
|9.67
|0.9
|706
|TG Therapeutics Inc. (TGTX)
|23.71
|3.5
|440
|Immunovant Inc. (IMVT)
|20.50
|2.7
|439
|Russell 1000 Index
|N/A
|N/A
|12
|SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYG)
|N/A
|N/A
|14
Source: YCharts
- Applied Digital: This company operates data centers and provides digital infrastructure to the performance computing industry. On May 19, the Dallas-based company's stock surged nearly 80% shortly after announcing its recently launched artificial intelligence (AI) Cloud Service has secured its first major AI customer with an agreement valued at up to $180 million. Since that time, the price has continued to gain as investors and traders look to join the momentum.
- TG Therapeutics: It focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. In June, the company announced the European Commission (EC) granted approval of its multiple sclerosis drug BRIUMVI, following on from the FDA's approval of the same drug in the fourth quarter of last year. These positive developments have helped the company's share price more than double since the start of 2023.
- Immunovant: It researches and develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's stock price started to gain momentum in the second half of 2022 after its monoclonal antibody therapy showed promising results in clinical trials. However, in the most recent quarter, the company's research and development expenses jumped 62% YoY due to personnel-related expenses and higher development costs.
Advantages of Investing in Growth Stocks
Capital growth potential: Growth stocks have the potential for significant capital gains, as they represent companies operating in high-growth industries or companies that have recently undergone significant restructuring to capture new markets. Many growth companies have a greater potential to capture a larger market share and generate high profits.
As these companies continue their growth trajectory, their earnings typically increase, which can lead to a rise in stock prices. Due to these factors, investing in growth stocks often means investors enjoy significant capital gains over a shorter period than with other investments, such as value stocks. For example, bellwether technology growth stocks like Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon Inc. (AMZN) have 10-year annualized trailing returns of 29.74%, 26%, and 24.81% over the past 10 years, respectively, significantly outperforming the S&P 500’s 12.57% gain over the same period.
Diversification opportunities: Investing in growth stocks gives investors the opportunity to diversify their portfolios, as these companies operate in many different sectors, such as technology, health care, finance, and consumer goods. Growth stocks’ gain in one sector may help offset losses in another, depending on what stage of the economic cycle the economy is in.
Holding growth stocks also allows investors to strike a balance between chasing larger capital gains and seeking income. For example, if an investor’s portfolio only consists of value stocks or other investments focused on consistent income, adding growth stocks helps provide exposure to companies with the potential for rapid earnings growth and capital appreciation. This added diversification can improve long-term portfolio performance and reduce overall risks.
Risks of Investing in Growth Stocks
Price volatility: Growth stocks have a propensity for market volatility that can add risk to an investor’s portfolio if not managed properly. They are often subject to rapid price swings and large sell-offs, particularly during market downturns.
For instance, the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF slumped 12.6% during the April 2022 selloff, whereas the SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) shed just 4.9% over the same period. As a result, investing in growth stocks can be psychologically challenging, requiring investors to be comfortable with short-term volatility in the pursuit of long-term gains. Those who invest in growth stocks need to be well-informed and analyze a company’s fundamentals to ensure it can survive and prosper in all economic conditions. This additional research allows investors to mitigate some of the risks associated with growth stocks’ heightened volatility.
No dividends: Growth stocks typically don't pay a dividend. Dividends represent a share of the company's profits that are distributed to the investors. When a company pays a dividend, it provides a regular source of income for investors and can also help to stabilize the stock price. Instead of returning profits to investors through a dividend, growth companies usually retain those earnings to reinvest back into growth initiatives, such as entering a new market or purchasing new equipment.
Although this often benefits investors longer-term through share-price appreciation, it can be frustrating for investors seeking steady income from their investments. As mentioned above, investors can achieve both capital growth and income generation by holding both growth and value stocks in their portfolios.
The comments, opinions, and analyses expressed on Investopedia are for informational purposes online. Read our warranty and liability disclaimer for more info.
As of the date this article was written, the author does not own any of the above stocks.
