Top Growth Stocks for May 2023

Top Growth Stocks by EPS and Revenue Price ($) Market Cap ($B) Revenue Growth (%) EPS Growth (%) Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (ZBH) 137.91 28.7 10 1486 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc (GFS) 59.41 32.5 14 1413 Aptiv PLC (APTV) 93.42 25.3 12 1333

Source: YCharts

Advantages of Growth Stocks

Exceptional Returns: Over the past decade, growth stocks have provided shareholders with eye-watering returns underpinned by historically low inflation and a healthy global economy. Although growth stocks experienced a correction in 2022, the Vanguard Growth Index Fund (VUG)—which holds stocks including iPhone maker Apple Inc. and Microsoft Corporation (MSFT)—still has an annualized return of 13% over the past 10 years.

These impressive returns highlight the power of growth stocks and the gains they can add to an investor's portfolio.

Invest in What You Know: Many investors only feel comfortable investing in companies they know. Fortunately, popular growth stocks are often household names, giving would-be shareholders the chance to use their products and services before buying shares in these companies. Investors often only think of big technology names when they think of growth stocks, but the group also comprises well-known names in the consumer goods and services sectors, such as Visa Inc. (V) and T-Mobile US, Inc. (TMUS).

Risks of Growth Stocks

Volatility: Investing in growth stocks exposes investors to more extreme price swings, not only from negative company-specific news but also from broad market sell-offs. For example, the technology and consumer cyclical sectors led the stock market lower in the first half of 2022. Before investing in a growth stock, investors can gauge its volatility by looking at beta—a measure comparing its volatility to the whole market. For instance, gaming chipmaker NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) has a beta of 1.76, meaning that if the S&P 500 falls by 1%, NVIDIA will likely decline by 1.76%. Similarly, if the S&P 500 gains 1%, NVIDIA stock would be expected to rise by 1.76%.

Bubble Prone: Growth stocks can become overvalued as investors push prices to unsustainable levels based on sentiment rather than fundamentals. For instance, many growth internet stocks doubled and tripled in price in the late 1990s despite not generating any earnings. Rationalization arrived in the early 2000s, with the Nasdaq crashing roughly 80% from peak to trough.