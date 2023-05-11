Top Healthcare Stocks for May 2023

Healthcare Stocks With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Viking Therapeutics Inc. (VKTX) 22.86 2.3 840.7 Cabaletta Bio Inc. (CABA) 12.58 0.4 798.6 Biomea Fusion Inc. (BMEA) 32.52 1.2 774.2 Russell 1000 Index N/A N/A 3.6 Health Care Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) N/A N/A 4.8

Source: YCharts

Viking Therapeutics Inc.: Viking is a biopharmaceuticals company that develops products for patients with metabolic and endocrine disorders. The stock jumped 69% in a day in late March after the company reported promising early trial data for an obesity drug.

Cabaletta Bio Inc.: Cabaletta is a biotech company that discovers and develops therapies for autoimmune diseases. Shares have risen steadily since October the company said it was pursuing clinical trials of CABA-201 for use in treating autoimmune disorders.

Biomea Fusion Inc.: Biomea discovers, develops, and sells treatments for patients with genetically defined cancers. The stock's price nearly doubled in late March after the company reported positive early-stage results in clinical trials of its type 2 diabetes treatment.

Key Trends in Healthcare

The pandemic and technological advances have accelerated several key trends across the healthcare sector that provide potential opportunities for investors, among them telehealth and healthcare wearables.

Telehealth: Telehealth connects patients with health professionals using video calls and health apps. Such services allow people in less-served regional areas or those who can't easily travel to access medical advice in their homes or workplaces.

A survey conducted by the Bipartisan Policy Center showed that 63% of respondents had used telehealth as a preventative service, for a prescription refill, or for a routine visit for a chronic illness. Moreover, eight in 10 surveyed said their primary health issue was resolved and that they would likely use telehealth in the future. Investors can gain exposure to telehealth through stocks including Teladoc Health Inc. (TDOC), Doximity Inc. (DOCS), and American Well Corp. (AMWL).

Healthcare Wearables: Wearable electronic devices allow consumers or patients to wear technology that collects their personal health and fitness data. Healthcare wearables can send a user's health information in real-time to a doctor or other health professional for regular monitoring.

Some of the more popular healthcare wearable devices are smart health watches, electrocardiogram (ECG) monitors, blood pressure monitors, and biosensors. A survey conducted by Insider Intelligence found U.S. consumers' use of healthcare wearables increased to 33% in 2022 from 9% four years earlier. Key stocks involved in healthcare wearables include Garmin Ltd. (GRMN), Wearable Health Solutions Inc. (WHSI), and Apple Inc. (AAPL).

Advantages of Healthcare Stocks

An aging baby boomer population creating additional demand for medical products and services underpins growth expectations for the healthcare sector. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, U.S. national healthcare expenditure is expected to reach $6.8 trillion by 2030.

A key advantage of the healthcare sector is consistent demand. The overall demand for healthcare products and services is likely to remain steady and to even increase as populations age. This makes healthcare stocks a potential defensive play. At the same time, rapidly developing technologies also provide opportunities for both short- and long-term growth potential in the industry.

