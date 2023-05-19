Top Hotel Stocks for Q2 2023

Top hotel stocks for the second quarter include MGM Resorts International, Marriott International Inc., and H World Group Ltd., shares of which have outperformed their industry peers over the past year.

The hotel industry is split into two main categories of companies: C-corporation hotels and hotel real estate investment trusts (REITs).

C-corporation hotels are generally engaged in hotel management, branding, and marketing, and are best represented by the S&P 1500 Hotels, Resorts, and Cruise Lines Sub-Industry Index, which had a total return over the past year of 7.9%.

Hotel REITs are companies that focus on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of hotel real estate. These companies are best represented by the S&P 1500 Hotel & Resort REITs Sub-Industry Index, which has fallen 25.1% in the past year. Meanwhile, the Russell 1000 Index has risen 5.6%.

Below we look at the top hotel stocks and the top hotel REITS for best value, fastest growth, and most momentum or best performance. All data below are as of May 3, 2023.

Best Value Hotel Stocks

These are the hotel stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.