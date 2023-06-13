Top Industrial Stocks for June 2023

Industrial Stocks with the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) CIRCOR International Inc. (CIR) 47.73 1.0 143 Sterling Infrastructure Inc. (STRL) 53.02 1.6 113 Bombardier Inc. (BBD.B.TO) CA$58.94 CA$5.6 98 Russell 1000 Index N/A N/A 3 Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) N/A N/A 6

Source: YCharts

CIRCOR International Inc.: CIRCOR International produces critical flow products for the aerospace, defense, and industrial industries. On June 5, CIRCOR shares surged 51% after the company announced it would be acquired by KKR & Co. Inc. (KKR), a private equity firm, for approximately $1.6 billion.

Sterling Infrastructure engages in building projects for the transportation industry, warehousing, and home construction. On May 1, Sterling released their first-quarter earnings. Net income grew by 11%, along with a 10% increase in total revenue compared to the first quarter of last year. Revenue at the company's E-Infrastructure segment, which develops data centers and e-commerce infrastructure, increased by 22% amid high demand for data center services. Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier is a Canadian aviation company that produces business aircraft and related components.

Advantages of Investing in Industrial Stocks

Established Businesses: Many industrial companies have been in business for decades with a proven track record of successfully navigating the economic cycle through boom-and-bust periods. If an industrial company has generated consistent shareholder returns for decades, there's a good chance it will continue to do so in the future. For example, aerospace giant Boeing (BA) has weathered many challenges over its 106-year history, but its share price has trended mostly higher since listing on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in 1962.

Infrastructure Spending: The sector stands to benefit from increased national infrastructure spending as the economy recovers from the pandemic. In November 2021, lawmakers passed a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, meaning a windfall of sales for industrial companies that provide construction equipment and services, such as Fluor Corporation (FLR), Caterpillar Inc. (CAT), and Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (J).

Risks of Investing in Industrial Stocks

Global Economy: Many industrial stocks operate internationally, exposing them to a slowdown in global economic growth. An increasing number of U.S. industrial companies, such as 3M Company (MMM) and General Motors Company (GM), generate significant revenue from China, making them particularly sensitive to the health of the Chinese economy.

Tariffs: Industrial companies can face challenges from trade tariffs resulting from geopolitical tensions between countries. For instance, many U.S. and Chinese industrials were caught in a tit-for-tat trade war between Washington and Beijing in 2018 when the two economic superpowers disagreed over trade practices. Tariffs imposed by President Trump impacted more than $300 billion worth of imports and raised the price of some goods, like semiconductors and audio/video equipment, by as much as 25%, an increase importers could only partially pass on to consumers.

