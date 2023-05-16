Top Industrial Stocks for May 2023

Top industrial sector stocks this month include Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., Axon Enterprise Inc., and CECO Environmental Corp., the share prices of which have all doubled in the past year.

Industrial stocks, represented by the Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI), have risen 6% in the past 12 months compared with a 3% gain for the Russell 1000.

Here are the top three industrial stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum. All data are as of May 11.



Best Value Industrial Stocks

These are the industrial stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you're paying less for each dollar of profit generated.