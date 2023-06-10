Top Materials Stocks for June 2023

Top materials stocks this month include Snowline Gold Corp. (SNWGF), Patriot Battery Metals Inc. (PMETF), and NGEx Minerals Ltd. (NGXXF), the share prices of which have each risen more than 150% in the last year.

The Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) fell 6% over the past 12 months, while the Russell 1000 Index rose by 4%.

Here are the top three materials stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum. All data in the tables below are as of June 6.

Best Value Materials Stocks

These are the materials stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you're paying less for each dollar of profit generated.