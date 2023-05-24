Top Mid-Cap Stocks for Q2 2023

Top mid-capitalization stocks for the second quarter of 2023 include Super Micro Computer Inc. (SMCI), Wingstop Inc. (WING), and Celsius Holdings Inc. (CELH). The share prices of all three have more than doubled in the past year.

Mid-cap stocks, as represented by the S&P MidCap 400 Index, were up by 1% in the past 12 months compared with a 7% gain for the Russell 1000. Mid-cap stocks are commonly defined as those with a market value between $2 billion and $10 billion.

Here are the top three mid-cap stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum, respectively. All numbers below are as of May 16.



Best Value Mid-Cap Stocks

These are the mid-cap stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.