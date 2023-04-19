Top Mining Stocks for Q2 2023

Mining companies, including Constellium SE, Copper Mountain Mining Corp., and BHP Group Ltd., are leading peers in revenue growth as a weaker U.S. dollar and growing economic uncertainty push up the price of gold and other precious metals.

The SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (XME), a key benchmark, fell 20% in the past 12 months, compared with a 7% drop in the Russell 1000 Index.

Below we look at the top three mining stocks in three categories: the best value, the fastest growth, and the best performance. All data are as of April 14.

Best Value Mining Stocks

These are the mining stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.