Top Money Market Account Hits New Record Rate

Account Type National Average Across All FDIC Banks Today's Top Nationally Available Rate How Much More You Can Earn with the Top Rate Savings Account 0.42% APY 5.26% APY 12 times more Money Market Account 0.63% APY 5.25% APY 8 times more

National averages published by the FDIC, July 17, 2023. Top nationally available rates determined by Investopedia's daily rate research.

With these differences between money market and high-yield savings accounts now blurred, the two options have become more or less interchangeable, with one exception: Money market accounts allow you to write paper checks from your account.

If check-writing is a feature you find useful, shop from the best rates on true money market accounts that offer this feature. Just don't assume that if the account has "money market" in its name it offers the ability to write checks. Some banks simply use the term on regular savings accounts as a marketing tactic.

If you don't need to write checks from your account, you should also consider the best high-yield savings accounts. Though the highest rate there is a similar 5.26% APY, you have a total of five choices to earn at least 5.25% (compared to only one money market option at that rate). And there are then another five opportunities to earn 5.15% APY or better.

Consider a CD for a Portion of Your Savings For funds you know you won't need for a while, you can also consider locking in one of today's record rates for months or years down the road with a CD. Unlike savings and money market accounts, whose rates can drop at any time, a CD's rate is fixed for the full term you choose. To make your shopping easy, simply visit our daily ranking of the best CD rates.

Why Money Market Accounts Are Paying Record Rates

The Federal Reserve has been hiking the federal funds rate rate since March 2022 to fight inflation that reached a 40-year high in June 2022. Over the last 17 months, the Fed has implemented 11 rate increases, raising rates in every meeting except one. With its increase about three weeks ago, the central bank's benchmark rate has been pushed to its highest level in more than 22 years.

What the Fed does with the federal funds rate directly influences what banks and credit unions are willing to pay customers on savings, money market, and certificate of deposit (CD) accounts. As a result, the rates on these accounts have surged in 2022 and 2023, and they could climb further still.

Will Money Market Rates Climb Higher?

The Federal Reserve's July rate increase was widely expected for weeks in advance, prompting many banks and credit unions to raise their deposit rates ahead of the official announcement. But we've also seen rates inch higher after the Fed move, as some institutions are finding they need to offer higher rates to compete in light of other institutions raising their savings and money market rates.

But will the Fed raise rates again? It's a wide open question at the moment, as inflation has shown signs of further cooling, but is still well above the Fed's target rate of 2%. In any case, the Fed's rate-setting committee won't meet again until September 19–20, meaning the fed funds rate right now will stay put for five more weeks. During that stretch, it's possible some banks will bump up their money market rates further, but it could also be that the impact is already behind us.

Predicting the Fed—and therefore money market rates—further down the road is impossible to forecast right now. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell made it clear after the July 26 meeting that the committee had not decided whether it will or won't implement any more rate hikes in 2023, emphasizing that each rate decision will be taken "meeting by meeting."

That means we could see a pause or a hike in September. And if it's a pause, what happens at the meeting in early November will also be unknown. That means whether money market rates keep climbing or not is currently anyone's guess, but it seems likely they'll stay at or above current levels for the foreseeable future.



Rate Collection Methodology Disclosure

Every business day, Investopedia tracks the rate data of more than 200 banks and credit unions that offer CDs and savings accounts to customers nationwide and determines daily rankings of the top-paying accounts. To qualify for our lists, the institution must be federally insured (FDIC for banks, NCUA for credit unions), and the account's minimum initial deposit must not exceed $25,000.

Banks must be available in at least 40 states. And while some credit unions require you to donate to a specific charity or association to become a member if you don't meet other eligibility criteria (e.g., you don't live in a certain area or work in a certain kind of job), we exclude credit unions whose donation requirement is $40 or more. For more about how we choose the best rates, read our full methodology.