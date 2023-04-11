Top Natural Gas Stocks for Q2 2023

Natural Gas Stocks with the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Hess Corp. (HES) 140.88 43.1 33 Civitas Resources Inc. (CIVI) 70.06 5.6 31 Permian Resources Corp. (PR) 10.95 3.2 30 Russell 1000 N/A N/A -8 First Trust Natural Gas ETF (FCG) N/A N/A -7

Source: YCharts

Hess Corp.: Hess is an exploration and production company that sells oil and gas resources from operations in the U.S., Guyana, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company is also a midstream operator for crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs). Hess Corp. has consecutively increased its dividend for two years, most recently to $0.44 per share.

Civitas Resources Inc.: Civitas produces crude oil and natural gas-related products in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. The company has made substantial leadership changes within the last year, including appointing Chris Doyle as President and CEO and Hodge Walker as COO. Civitas reported earnings on Feb. 22, with total revenue increasing by 60% compared to Q4 2021. The company also authorized the repurchase of $300 million in common stock in January.

Permian Resources Corp.: See company description above

Advantages of Natural Gas Stocks

Natural gas prices soared in 2022 after Russia invaded Ukraine. Russia is one of the world's largest producers of natural gas, accounting for around 17% of total global production in 2020. It was also the biggest exporter of natural gas in the world as of 2021. The war led many Western countries—including the U.K., U.S., and EU members—to impose sanctions on Russian energy imports, limiting the supply of natural gas in these markets and subsequently increasing prices.

There are many publicly traded companies in the natural gas industry, and their stock performance will tend to improve when the price of natural gas rises. However, if investing in natural gas stocks, it's important to remember that there are factors other than the price of natural gas that affect a company's share price. In other words, just because natural gas prices are up doesn't mean natural gas stocks will rise at the same rate, or at all.



Trends in Natural Gas Stocks

The following are some trends in the natural gas sector that could affect its stock prices.

Price volatility because of Russian sanctions and retaliation: Though the gas-intensive winter season is behind Europe, tensions between Russia and the rest of the continent will persist as long as the war in Ukraine. Russia has been accused of weaponizing energy prices in retaliation for sanctions. Last fall it said the Nordstream pipeline, which has typically supplied the EU with about a third of its Russian natural gas, would be closed indefinitely for "technical reasons."

Global gas demand is falling: The shift toward renewables has been underway for over a decade, but last year's spike in natural gas prices compelled policymakers and businesses to increase investment in renewable energy generation and storage, hastening the transition and eroding global gas demand. Policymakers in Europe are expected to speed up the shift away from natural gas, as the recent EU proposal to support biomethane and hydrogen suggests.

Added liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects: LNG projects will continue to be developed, as LNG prices are expected to be higher. This will happen along with more oil indexation, which can be used either to maintain a stable relative price between two or more goods or services or to maintain a stable real price of a good or service relative to the purchasing power of a currency unit.

