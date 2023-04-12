Top Oil & Gas Penny Stocks for Q2 2023

Top oil and gas penny stocks for the second quarter include Athabasca Oil Corp., China Petroleum & Chemical Corp., and Africa Oil Corp., which have climbed by as much as 54% while the broader industry and market have slumped.

Despite a decline in oil and gas prices in the latter part of 2022 and a large-scale shift toward green energy, forecasts suggest demand for oil will remain robust for years to come. Oil and gas penny stocks, typically trading below $5 per share, could benefit from consistent demand.

Oil and gas penny stocks are generally represented by an exchange-traded fund—the Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (PSCE)—though, the fund also includes microcap and small-cap stocks that are not considered penny stocks. PSCE declined by 6% in the last year while the small-cap Russell 2000 Index has fallen 10%.

Here are the top three oil and gas penny stocks with the best value, the fastest growth, and the most momentum. All data are as of April 9.

These are the oil and gas penny stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.