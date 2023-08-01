Top Oil and Gas Stocks for Q3 2023

Oil and Gas Stocks With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) YPF S.A. (YPF) 14.48 5.7 394 Weatherford International PLC (WFRD) 75.84 5.5 335 Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) 25.04 2.4 305 Russell 1000 Index N/A N/A 15 Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) N/A N/A 19

Source: YCharts

YPF : An Argentine-based company that produces petroleum and natural gas products from its various properties. It also engages in refining its own oil products.

Weatherford International : It supplies energy equipment and services for the industry. In April, the company reported its first-quarter financial results. Net income was $81 million, swinging from a net loss of $74 million in the first quarter of 2022. Total revenue increased by 26% within the same period. Weatherford said that profits from its drilling activities and well construction segments have both grown by more than 20% YOY.

Vista Energy: This company engages in oil and gas exploration among its properties in Argentina and Mexico.

Advantages of Oil and Gas Stocks

Inflation/interest rate hedge: Historically, rising inflation has been correlated with higher oil prices, offering investors a potential portfolio hedge by investing in oil and gas stocks. Typically, the Federal Reserve raises interest rates to tackle inflation, aiming to lower consumer demand. According to Bob Iaccino, co-founder of Path Trading Partners, the price of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude contracts over the past six rate-tightening cycles has risen by an average of 16.06% six months after each rate hike.

Tax advantages: Investing in oil and gas stocks provides investors and producers with a range of unique tax benefits. Some key advantages include the favorable way active and passive income is treated and the deduction of certain drilling and lease costs. For instance, the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) tax code considers earnings from oil and gas royalties as passive income, while categorizing net losses as active income. This may enable some investors to offset their production revenue losses from other forms of income, such as capital gains.

Risks of Oil and Gas Stocks

Tightening government regulations: Oil and gas stocks face increasing challenges from environmental regulations as governments set targets for lowering carbon emissions and continue to encourage the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources. Stocks in the sector already have high capital expenditure (CapEx); therefore, adding more costs to meet climate goals eats into cash reserves, especially if energy prices start to fall.

Price volatility: Oil and gas stocks are prone to significant commodity price volatility, driven by supply-and-demand fundamentals and geopolitical events. For example, a surprise decision to increase production by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) members can cause a sharp drop in oil prices. Conversely, war breaking out can lead to a surge in energy prices. For instance, due to Russia's position as the world's largest gas exporter, natural gas prices gained around 75% in the first half of 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The comments, opinions, and analyses expressed on Investopedia are for informational purposes online. Read our warranty and liability disclaimer for more info.

As of the date this article was written, the author does not own any of the above stocks.

