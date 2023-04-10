Top Oil & Gas Stocks for Q2 2023

The top-performing oil and gas stocks in the past year include TORM PLC, Teekay Tankers, and Scorpio Tankers. Despite oil prices dropping significantly from their peaks recorded nearly a year ago, these companies have seen their shares rise by well over 100% in the past year, handily beating the 9% drop in the Russell 1000 Index.

Oil and gas stocks as a group, measured by the benchmark Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), have climbed by 10% in the past year, outperforming the broader market. However, declining oil and gas prices in the second half of 2022 and into 2023 could pressure margins and revenues in the sector.

Below, we examine the top oil and gas stocks in three categories: best value, fastest growth, and most momentum, respectively. All data are as of April 6.

Best Value Oil and Gas Stocks

These are the oil and gas stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. A low P/E ratio shows that you're paying less for each dollar of profit generated. Profit can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks.