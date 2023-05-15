Top Oil Tanker Stocks for Q2 2023

Leading oil tanker stocks this quarter include TORM PLC, Teekay Tankers Ltd., and Ardmore Shipping Corp., which have each climbed by more than 100% in the last year amid a broad rally following Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year.

There is no unique benchmark for the oil tanker industry. However, oil tanker stocks may—though not always—exhibit similar performance to companies operating within the energy sector. Energy stocks, as represented by the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE), have provided a total return of -5% over the past year, while the Russell 1000 Index has returned 3% in the same period.

Here are the top three oil tanker stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and most momentum. The market performance numbers above are as of May 14 and all statistics in the tables below are as of May 2, 2023.

Best Value Oil Tanker Stocks

These are the oil tanker stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profits can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows you’re paying less for each dollar of profit generated.