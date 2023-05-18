Top Pharmaceutical Stocks for Q2 2023

Pharmaceutical Stocks With the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc. (MDGL) 303.00 5.5 324 Pliant Therapeutics Inc. (PLRX) 23.30 1.4 312 Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RETA) 99.84 3.7 271 Russell 1000 N/A N/A 1 iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF (IHE) N/A N/A -1

Source: YCharts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals : A biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease. In December, the company's share price quadrupled after the release of positive topline results from its Phase 3 clinical trial of Resmetirom to treat liver disease.



: A biopharmaceutical company that develops treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), a liver disease. In December, the company's share price quadrupled after the release of positive topline results from its Phase 3 clinical trial of Resmetirom to treat liver disease. Pliant Therapeutics : Pliant is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and manufactures oral medications to treat liver fibrosis and similar diseases. Its share price jumped by 60% in January of this year following positive news regarding its Phase 2a trial demonstrating the efficacy of bexotegrast (PLN-74809), an oral medication to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).



: Pliant is a biopharmaceutical company that develops and manufactures oral medications to treat liver fibrosis and similar diseases. Its share price jumped by 60% in January of this year following positive news regarding its Phase 2a trial demonstrating the efficacy of bexotegrast (PLN-74809), an oral medication to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF). Reata Pharmaceuticals: A clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that develops novel therapies to treat neurologic disorders and chronic kidney disease.

Trends in Pharmaceutical Stocks

Regulation: It is difficult to overstate the importance of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to companies in the pharmaceutical industry. In short, the FDA gets to decide who is allowed to compete in the market. It is illegal to sell a drug or device with advertised medical claims without FDA approval, and insurance companies typically won't pay for their use.

As a result, investors can't afford to ignore the workings, or the prevailing mood, of the FDA when considering investments in this sector. The agency and the regulatory environment it oversees can at times shift from lenient and stringent.

Consumer behavior: Pharmaceutical company executives in a 2020 survey conducted by global consulting firm Deloitte rated consumer behavior among their top challenges for the year ahead. Consumers are changing their attitudes and behaviors in numerous ways—from increased use of technology and willingness to share data to their interest in using tools to make decisions about prescriptions and care.

Serving the needs of an aging population: By 2030, the U.S. will have more residents 65 and older than children, the Census Bureau has projected. This means more people needing healthcare and pharmaceutical drugs, which in turn is expected to make pharma stocks grow in value. Pharmaceutical stocks don't always follow the same trends as other stocks because people need medications no matter what. This doesn't mean that pharma stocks always perform better than the broader market, just that they sometimes don't follow the same progression.



Risks of Pharmaceutical Stocks

The companies in this sector face a significant list of risks in addition to the possibility that failing to receive regulatory approval for a drug could depress their stock prices: