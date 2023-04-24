Top Railroad Stocks for Q2 2023

Railroad Stocks with the Most Momentum Price ($) Market Cap ($B) 12-Month Trailing Total Return (%) Alstom S.A. (ALSMY) 2.57 9.7 18 Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. (WAB) 99.62 18 13 West Japan Railway Co. (WJRYY) 42.30 10.3 9 Russell 1000 N/A N/A -4 iShares Transportation Average ETF (IYT) N/A N/A -6

Source: YCharts

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.: Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, known as Wabtec Corp., provides equipment and services for the freight and transit rail industries. It manufactures and supplies components for new and existing freight cars. The company also builds new commuter locomotives and sells infrastructure and rail control equipment. On Feb. 15, the company reported fourth-quarter earnings; net income increased by 13% on slight revenue growth compared to Q4 2021. Wabtec also repurchased $73 million worth of shares in the fourth quarter, spending a total of $473 million on repurchases in 2022.

West Japan Railway Co.: West Japan is a passenger transportation company that operates railway lines in Osaka and the surrounding areas. The company also owns retail and convenience stores, hotels, and shopping centers.

Analyzing Railroad Stocks

When analyzing railroad stocks, it is helpful to consider the company's operating ratio. This is the ratio of its operating expenses to revenue. Carefully analyze the company's management team and what they plan to do to lower this ratio in the future. You can also look into train speed and "terminal car dwell." This is the amount of time a rail car remains idle on the platform. If it's unusually high or trains are particularly slow for one company, that should be a red flag. You'd want to see fast-moving freight with little downtime.

You should also survey the railroad's competition in the transportation sector, such as the trucking industry.

Risks of Railroad Stocks

Railroad stocks can be highly volatile during weak economies or when some other sectors are under strain, because railroads and their deliveries connect many sectors of the economy. For example, if there's a shortage of timber and you invest in a railroad company that specializes in transporting timber, that company and your stock may face some losses. Also note the economic state of commodities such as coal, oil, and gas as well as precious metals like gold, silver, and cobalt when considering investing in railroad companies.

Another factor that could affect the performance of railroad stocks is political turmoil. Some people are critical of the oil and gas industry, for instance, so if countries pass laws that limit the production or exposure of oil and gas companies, the railroad companies that serve them may suffer.

