Top REITs for April 2023

Top-performing real estate investment trusts (REITs) this month include iStar Inc., Getty Realty Corp., and VICI Properties Inc., which have risen as much as 20% in the past year, even as U.S. home prices fell month after month and defaults on commercial loans reached a 14 year high.

REITs, represented by the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE), have declined by 25% over the past 12 months compared with an 11% drop in the Russell 1000 Index.

REITs were dragged down by big declines in office and infrastructure REITs in February, giving up some of their gains from January, when the category returned more than 9%. Nonetheless, researchers with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) say REIT balance sheets remain strong, with important performance metrics like funds from operations and net operating income proving resilient.

We look below at the top REITs in three categories: best value, fastest growth, and most momentum. All data are as of April 3.

Best Value REITs

These are the small-cap stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profit can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you're paying less for each dollar of profit generated.