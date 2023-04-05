Top REITs for April 2023

Top-performing real estate investment trusts (REITs) this month include iStar Inc., Getty Realty Corp., and VICI Properties Inc., which have risen as much as 20% in the past year, even as U.S. home prices fell month after month and defaults on commercial loans reached a 14 year high.
REITs, represented by the Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE), have declined by 25% over the past 12 months compared with an 11% drop in the Russell 1000 Index.
REITs were dragged down by big declines in office and infrastructure REITs in February, giving up some of their gains from January, when the category returned more than 9%. Nonetheless, researchers with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts (Nareit) say REIT balance sheets remain strong, with important performance metrics like funds from operations and net operating income proving resilient.
We look below at the top REITs in three categories: best value, fastest growth, and most momentum. All data are as of April 3.
Best Value REITs
These are the small-cap stocks with the lowest 12-month trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio. Because profit can be returned to shareholders in the form of dividends and buybacks, a low P/E ratio shows that you're paying less for each dollar of profit generated.
|Best Value REITs
|Price ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|12-Month Trailing P/E Ratio
|Minto Apartment REIT (MI.UN.TO)
|CA$14.76
|CA$0.6
|2.6
|Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)
|12.12
|0.7
|3.4
|Annaly Capital Management Inc. (NLY)
|19.11
|9.4
|3.8
Source: YCharts
- Minto Apartment REIT: Minto Apartment is an open-ended REIT that owns and operates residential rental properties in Edmonton, Calgary, Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto. On March 8, the company reported a net loss of $32 million in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a net gain of $24 million the prior year. Minto's net loss was attributed to non-cash fair value losses on their investment properties, which offset a 17% increase in revenue.
- Dynex Capital Inc.: Dynex Capital invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS), such as residential and commercial MBS. On Feb. 10, Dynex Capital announced a cash dividend of 13 cents per share, payable April 3 to shareholders of record as of March 21.
- Annaly Capital Management Inc.: Annaly Capital is a mortgage finance manager that invests in Agency and non-Agency (MBS) for commercial and residential markets.
Fastest-Growing REITs
These are the top small-cap stocks as ranked by a growth model that scores companies based on a 50/50 weighting of their most recent quarterly year-over-year (YOY) percentage revenue growth and their most recent quarterly YOY earnings-per-share (EPS) growth.
Both sales and earnings are critical factors in the success of a company. Therefore, ranking companies by only one growth metric makes a ranking susceptible to the accounting anomalies of that quarter (such as changes in tax laws or restructuring costs) that may make one figure or the other unrepresentative of the business in general. Companies with quarterly EPS or revenue growth of more than 1,000% were excluded as outliers.
|Fastest-Growing REITs
|Price ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|EPS Growth (%)
|Revenue Growth (%)
|Two Harbors Investment Corp. (TWO)
|14.71
|1.3
|321
|284
|Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM)
|5.64
|1.3
|N/A (see company description)
|246
|Dynex Capital Inc. (DX)
|12.12
|0.7
|158
|149
Source: YCharts
- Two Harbors Investment Corp.: Two Harbors Investment finances and manages mortgage-backed securities. Some of their assets include adjustable-rate mortgages (ARM) and Agency RMBs. In early February, Two Harbors announced an underwritten public offering of 10 million shares of common stock. The company expects to purchase various financial assets such as (MBS) and mortgage serving rights with the net proceeds from the public offering.
- Chimera Investment Corp.: Chimera invests in mortgage assets such as non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and commercial loans. Note Chimera doesn't have an EPS growth figure in the table above because the company reported negative EPS in the most recent quarter.
- Dynex Capital Inc.: See company description.
REITs With the Most Momentum
These are the small-cap stocks that had the highest total return over the past 12 months.
|REITs With the Most Momentum
|Price ($)
|Market Cap ($B)
|12-Month Trailing Total Return (%)
|iStar Inc. (STAR)
|29.37
|2.6
|39
|Getty Realty Corp. (GTY)
|36.03
|1.7
|33
|VICI Properties Inc. (VICI)
|32.62
|32.7
|20
|Russell 1000
|N/A
|N/A
|-11
|Real Estate Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLRE)
|N/A
|N/A
|-25
Source: YCharts
- iStar Inc.: iStar finances and develops ground lease investments. On March 31, iStar and Safehold Inc., a ground leasing company, closed their merger agreement. The combined company will operate under the name Safehold Inc. and trade under the ticker (SAFE).
- Getty Realty Corp.: Getty Realty is a net lease investment trust that acquires and develops single-tenant retail real estate. The company's portfolio includes convenience stores, car wash properties, and auto service facilities located primarily in New York, California, and Texas. On Feb. 28, Getty Reality announced a common stock public offering of 3 million shares, with proceeds expected to total $100 million.
- VICI Properties Inc.: VICI owns 49 entertainment properties in the U.S. and Canada and four championship golf courses. The company also leases properties to Caesars Entertainment Inc. (CZR), PENN Entertainment (PENN), and Hard Rock International. The REIT's net income skyrocketed 117% in the final quarter of 2022, with total revenue doubling from the year before. The company credited its financial success to continued acquisitions and expanded partnerships in Las Vegas and Canada.
Key Metrics for Analyzing REITs
Investors should have an understanding of specific metrics when analyzing REITs due to their specialized structure. Two key metrics used to analyze these securities include funds from operations (FFO) and adjusted funds from operations (AFFO).
FFO: This metric measures a company's cash flow generated through its business operations by adding and subtracting certain items from net income. Investors calculate FFO by adding depreciation and amortization charges to net income while deducting gains from property sales. FFO provides investors with a more accurate reflection of operational performance, as real estate investments typically appreciate, rather than depreciate like many assets, in value over time.
AFFO: This metric measures a real estate company's recurring/normalized FFO after deducting capital maintenance expenditures. Many analysts consider AFFO a superior measure to FFO as it considers the ongoing costs of managing a real estate property over its life. Investors typically use AFFO to determine a company's ability to pay dividends to stockholders in the future.
Practical Example Calculating FFO and AFFO
Let's assume XYZ Limited reported net income of $1 million. It also incurred $50,000 and $100,000 in depreciation and amortization costs during the same reporting period. In addition, the company had a $200,000 profit from the sale of a property in its portfolio.
XYZ also reported rents of $75,000 and recurring capital expenditures (CapEx) of $100,000, which it incurred when making maintenance repairs to properties it owns.
Step 1: Calculate the FFO value.
FFO = $1,000,000 + $50,000 + $100,000 – ($200,000)
FFO = $1,150,000 – $200,000
FFO = $950,000
Step 2: Deduct recurring capital expenditures and rents from the FFO value.
AFFO = FFO – Capital Expenditures – Rent Adjustments
AFFO = $950,000 – $100,000 – $75,000
AFFO = $775,000
Advantages of Investing in REITs
Two primary advantages REITs provide investors relate to liquidity and diversification. Real estate investments have a time-tested favorable risk/return profile with less volatility compared with other assets. However, closing real estate deals typically takes weeks or months, making the asset class extremely illiquid. REITs solve this problem by having their securities traded on major stock exchanges, allowing investors to buy and sell easily.
Real estate investment requires a significant financial commitment, often limiting buyers to a specific market or type of property. Investing in REITs solves this issue by allowing investors to diversify, with many trusts holding a portfolio of different property types, such as condos, retail space, healthcare facilities, or even telecommunication infrastructure.
